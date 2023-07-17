“Bill Belichick Is Hurting Mac Jones”: Losing On DeAndre Hopkins’ $26,000,000 Contract Could Haunt Patriots

Bill Belichick usually knows exactly what his team needs. However, after missing out on DeAndre Hopkins, analysts claim he severely hurt Mac Jones. Mac Jones is going to enter his third season in the league, and he is hopeful that this can be the year he breaks out and shows that he deserves to be the Patriots’ franchise quarterback going forward. However, he doesn’t have the greatest receiving group in the world, and the team seems to be more focused on taking the running game and defense forward.

The Patriots’ receivers are currently led by DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Both of them are good receivers, but they aren’t the kind of elite talent you want from a number one. Smith-Schuster had a good year for the Kansas City Chiefs, and he will be a welcome addition to the Pats WR core, but the Patriots are still missing some talent on that front. When DeAndre Hopkins reported that he was available many people believed Bill Belichick would pounce on the opportunity. He didn’t, and now, Hopkins signed a $26 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Bill Belichick May Have Hampered Mac Jones’ Progress By Not Signing DeAndre Hopkins

Bill Belichick is usually very careful with where he places his money and which players he signs. Many times in the past, he’s released a star player or chosen to not sign some of the biggest names because he simply didn’t think it netted the most value.

However, is this line of thinking always the best? According to CBS Sports, DeAndre Hopkins met with both the Pats and the Titans, and he wanted to go with the best offer. In the end, New England’s offer wasn’t anywhere close to what Tennessee was prepared to give.

Many think that losing out on Hopkins is a missed chance for New England. Perhaps, Bill Belichick was a bit too stingy. The best way to develop a young quarterback is to surround him with good receiving talent.

So far, Jones hasn’t had the best group of people to throw to. Hopkins would have been a major upgrade over any of the current pass catchers in New England. He’s a veteran, and sure, his last two years in Arizona weren’t the best numbers-wise, but at his peak, he’s one of the best receivers in the league.

First Take got together to discuss Belichick’s decision to not sign Hopkins, and the crew believes that he is definitely hurting Mac Jones with the move.

Belichick Will Hope Jones Will Take the Next Step

Mac Jones’ third year will be crucial in determining how the rest of his career could pan out. After a very promising rookie season, Jones seemed to regress last year.

His numbers were down from his rookie year, and there were talks of benching him for rookie Bailey Zappe. However, those claims were definitely wrong, and Jones was dealing with an injury, to be fair.

However, this year, he will have to step it up. The cards are stacked against him, but Jones will have to show he can rise above it all. Another disappointing year could spell even more questions, leaving both Bill Belichick and Mac Jones wondering where it all went wrong.