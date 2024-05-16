“I’m Trapped Like a Prisoner”: Sean McVay Trashes Office Given By LA Rams 8 Years Ago

It’s hard to believe that Sean McVay who is still only 38 will be entering his 8th season with the Los Angeles Rams. Hired at the age of 30 in 2017, he has taken the Rams to two Super Bowls. But despite being the youngest HC to lift the Lombardi Trophy, McVay is stuck in an office straight out of a dooms day movie.

Advertisement

Sean joined the SportsCenter NFL Schedule release to react to NFL’s plan for them this year.

McVay was asked by Dan Orlovosky where he was, he asserted that he was in the makeshift space that the franchise assigned him when he took charge of them eight years ago. McVay jokingly announced he had been held captive in this facility.

McVay said,

“Dan, I am in the same temporary office that I have been for eight years here. When I was hired in 2017, they said this would be a temporary facility. We’re going on year 9 in this thing so we’ll see if we make it over the Woodland Hills. I’m trapped like a prisoner in this thing. I’m just fighting, scratching, and clawing for a window in this thing.”

He may not have his new shiny office, but his place in the building is above everyone else. McVay is one of the best offensive minds in the league just like Kyle Shanahan.

Both are products of Mike Shanahan’s coaching tree. Since coming to LA, he has taken them to playoffs five times, winning the Super Bowl once, and has had only one losing season.

The Rams extended McVay’s contract in 2022 through the 2026 season. Heading into his 8th season, the season will be challenging without their star DE Aaron Donald.

However, they have made defensive signings as his replacement. They have signed DT David Olajiga, DE Anthony Goodlow, DL Tuli Letuligasenoa, and re-signed OLB Michael Hoech and LB Christian Rozeboom.

As per ESPN, they drafted DT Braden Fiske and DE Jared Verse from Florida State, DT Tyler Davis from Clemson, and Edge rusher Brennan Jackson. A tough test awaits them as they open their season on the road in Detroit against the Lions.

Sean McVay Shows Unreal Knowledge of Football

The Rams HC sat down to announce the current schedule by recalling obscure game facts related to this year’s opponents. During the show, he was asked 14 questions about each team they are set to face in the 2024 season. His task was to answer as many questions correctly as he could.

The host started with the Lions, their first opponents for the upcoming season and asked Sean McVay which play call he used against them in week 7 of the 2021 season at SOFI Stadium when they were first and goal at five in the early 4th Quarter. He flawlessly dissected the scheme he used in which Stafford connected with Kupp to score a TD.

The host kept asking questions about every opponent and it wasn’t surprising that he answered all of them correctly, ending with stating that the Jets are one of the occupiers of the MetLife Stadium, which they haven’t defeated yet. It was like the man eats, breathes and sleeps football.

The season will be challenging without Aaron Donald but given their ample singing in the defensive department and McVay’s playcalling on the offensive front, the Rams appear to real challenger for the Super Bowl.