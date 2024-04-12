Travis Kelce Dishes on His Favorite Taylor Swift Track, Taking the New Heights Show to Another Level

After a highly entertaining episode with rapper Lil Dicky, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce took to their podcast to talk about another musician. Unlike the usual format, this shoot was a live taping shoot at Cincinnati University’s Fifth Third Arena. The arena was jam-packed thanks to the special guest for this episode – Joe Burrow. And our favorite TE and podcast host divulged some of his musical taste as well, in the company of Burrow.

With the show being taped in Cincinnati and Burrow being present, the crowd was at their very best. As per reports, Travis Kelce also indulged in interacting with the crowd by playing a game of “Name that tune”. The game as the name suggests requires the player to identify the name of the song while its tune is played on the speaker.

In a video that has now gone viral, Travis Kelce is seen vibing to the tune of Taylor Swift’s 2014 hit song “Shake It Off” and instantly recognized the name of the song much to the crowd’s delight. Travis later revealed to the crowd that this is one of his favorite Taylor Swift tracks. The whole sequence of events from Travis vibing to the tune to recognizing the song quickly to calling it his favorite melted Swift fans’ hearts.

It’s heartening to see Travis Kelce be so familiar with Taylor Swift’s discography. It’s truly amazing how he seems to know the lyrics of a lot of her songs even when played unannounced. In a recent interview, the Chiefs TE admitted that it’s been a fun ride for him to experience Taylor’s music and process.

Travis Kelce Smitten by Taylor Swift’s Philosophy Towards Music

In a recent conversation with ET Online, Travis revealed that dating Taylor has made him understand and appreciate her brand of music. “It’s been fun to experience her taste in music, for sure,” Kelce told ET.

Travis Kelce busts out of the “strong man” stereotype every time he shakes his leg to Taylor Swift chartbusters wherever possible. Be it at the golf course or during Swift’s stadium shows, the Chiefs superstar seems to know all her lines and sings them unabashedly.

A key reason for Travis taking so much ownership and effort to be well-versed with Taylor’s songs can be how much smitten he is by the creativity she puts into her songwriting process. Travis told ET that he finds Taylor’s ability to write and execute songs out of simple inspirations is truly mindblowing. Even the kind of music she listens to has been a revelation for him and he loves hearing her talk music, said Kelce to ET Online.

“She’s so amazing at what she does. And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me. It’s been fun to hear her take on it.”

Being super career-driven on their terms hasn’t proved to be a hindrance for both of them as they both are on the same wavelength of support. This accidental and surprise pairing is truly tugging at the heartstrings of fans worldwide.