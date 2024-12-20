“Would You Rather Have Dak Prescott or Brock Purdy?”: Cam Newton Reacts to Reports About 49ers QB Expecting a $60M Contract

Reports are coming out of the Niners camp that former Mr Irrelevant Brock Purdy is up for a massive payday which could see him earn the same as the league veteran, Dak Prescott.

Advertisement

However, Cam Newton doesn’t think Purdy should get $60 million a year. But he was also quick to point out on his 4th&1 podcast that “what we think about him personally, that’s none of our f*cking business outside of those little as* two cents.”

As a former player, Newton knows how the NFL operates and how contracts are signed. So, while personally he wouldn’t want someone with a limited skill set to get that gigantic of a contract, as a player and someone well versed in the inner workings of the league, he said,

“I can opinionate about it and so can other people. But look at that list. Let’s have the conversation. Would you rather have Dak Prescott or Brock Purdy?”

While both Purdy and Prescott have left something to be desired over the past season, Purdy still emerged as a better quarterback than Prescott, for Newton. The former quarterback also picked Purdy over Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, and Kyler Murray.

However, he picked Jordan Love, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts over the 49ers QB. So is Brock Purdy really demanding $60 million and should the Niners comply with his request?

Does giving Purdy $60 million make sense?

Every quarterback needs a strong system around them to succeed. Winning the Super Bowl is the ultimate goal, and personal accolades like throwing for 5,000 yards mean little if the team keeps losing or underperforming in the playoffs.

If we evaluate quarterbacks purely by playoff success, only Patrick Mahomes and Matt Stafford seem to justify their big-money contracts. However, there are other quarterbacks in the league capable of elevating their game when it matters most—players whose teams would undoubtedly be worse off without them.

Purdy has proven he can step up and deliver in critical moments. Yet, like any quarterback, he relies on a healthy, cohesive team around him. This season, his numbers have dipped, and inconsistency has crept in as Kyle Shanahan’s system has faltered. Purdy’s shortcomings have become more apparent, highlighting his dependency on the system and the team’s overall strength.

The Iowa State Alum doesn’t have the strongest arm, nor is he the tallest quarterback. What he has brought to the table, however, is his mobility, his ability to get the ball out on time, and his accuracy.

Purdy has understood his role within Kyle Shanahan’s system, and the 49ers have thrived thanks to those qualities—along with the advantage of him being on a rookie deal. That financial flexibility has allowed them to invest heavily in the playmakers around him.

Looking ahead, the 49ers need resources to rebuild Shanahan’s system. They have to improve their offensive line and continue investing in their defense. Handing Purdy a $60 million contract would jeopardize that effort and effectively close their Super Bowl window, which is already tightening.

The franchise hasn’t had much success drafting quarterbacks recently. With Purdy, they know exactly what they have and what they can expect going forward. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what fans or analysts think—it’s not up to anyone outside the organization to decide what he deserves. The market dictates that figure, and right now, it sits somewhere between $55 and $60 million.