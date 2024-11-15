“I’m Working On the Fifth”: Russell Wilson Opens Up About Having A Fifth Kid With Ciara

Jan 2, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and wife Ciara pose for a photo with a charitable donation check during a ceremony before a game against the Detroit Lions. Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

A lot of celebrity couples and families are defined by the chaos and drama that seem to follow them. Not this one. Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson and pop star Ciara have been married for over eight and a half years now, and they’ve never even sniffed a scandal.

Advertisement

They began dating back in 2015, when Wilson was still at the helm of the Seattle Seahawks, and were married about a year later. Their partnership has always been unique, as they claimed they remained celibate in their relationship until they tied the knot.

Since then, they have been focused on building not just a happy family, but a big happy family. Wilson is stepfather to Ciara’s son, Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she had with rapper Future in 2014. The couple also has three children of their own: Sienna Princess Wilson, born in 2017, Win Harrison Wilson, born in 2020, and Amora Princess Wilson, who was born in December of last year.

The average American family these days will have about two kids — the Wilsons have already doubled that, and Russ says he’s not done yet.

“Every day I get to wake up next to Ciara and we get to laugh and think about, God, look what you’ve done. We have four beautiful children, Future, Sienna, Win, and Amora, that’s been fun. I’m actually working on the fifth. *laughs*”

Hannah Storm, who was interviewing Wilson for the piece, asked him what Ciara’s thoughts were on a fifth child. To which Wilson replied with a smirk and a smile, “She said, ‘Okay, maybe we’ll consider it.'”

Russell Wilson and Ciara have remained focused on family

Storm also brought up a recent Instagram post by Ciara. The top comment on the series of photos, which feature the pop star in a stunning black getup, is from hubbie Russell Wilson. You can probably guess what he wrote:

“Im ready when you are. We can call him Cinco.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)



Cinco, Spanish for five, obviously refers to a fifth child.

The relationship between Wilson and Ciara seems as strong as ever, and that’s likely why they’ve been able to support one another through so much success in their professional lives while maintaining the wholesome family values that they hold so dear.

It could have been argued that helping to take care of four kids is what led to Wilson’s massive drop in play in 2022 and 2023 with the Denver Broncos. But he’s looking as good as ever this year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so that theory likely has no basis.

Since they were married in 2016, Wilson has earned five Pro Bowl nods. Ciara’s music career has tapered off, with her most recent album having been released in 2019. Instead, she has pivoted to a variety of other ventures. A modeling deal with IMG, an ambassadorship for Revlon, co-owning the rum brand “Ten To One Rum”, as well as tons of philanthropic efforts.

The pair have also stayed busy together. They are part-owners of the MLS’ Seattle Sounders, they founded a fashion house, they created a production house called “Why Not Us Productions”, and they even wrote a children’s book together.

That last bit really drives the point home: even when they are out in the world as professionals, Wilson and Ciara are thinking about how they can improve the lives of their four children. If they can handle four, what’s one more, right?