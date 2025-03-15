Ciara Wilson Once Admitted Her “Nerves Can Run Wild” While Watching Russell Wilson Play During Pregnancy

Ciara has always been a true football fan, and not just because her husband is a quarterback. Growing up, she watched the game religiously with her father, not fixated on one team but appreciating the grit and talent of individual players. Now, with Russell Wilson under center, she’s more invested than ever. However, that also means the stakes feel much higher.

The ‘Level Up’ hitmaker cheers hard for her husband on game days. But those cheers come with a wave of anxiety and nervousness, especially when Wilson is making plays. After all, she firmly believes, “every snap is critical in football, whether you’re getting a first down or anything happens.”

Ciara admires Wilson’s game so much that, as an artist herself, she sees it as a form of art. Watching him extend plays is “fun” and “exciting” for her, but the unpredictability of those moments always keeps her on edge. Ciara admitted that during pregnancy, her emotions were even more intense, and she often found herself apologizing to her baby for the stress she felt.

“I do have nerves that run all around (when Wilson plays). When I’m pregnant, watching him play, it’s like, ‘Oh. My. Gosh. Like, ‘I’m so sorry’ little one… My nerves can run wild,” she said candidly, during a sit-down interview with Wilson on Not Just Football in February.

Ciara also emphasized how locked in she is on game days. So much so that if someone tried talking to her in the suite, the Grammy winner would mentally tune them out and focus on watching Wilson play. The free-agent QB backed this up too, recalling how she would later tell him not to invite those who distracted her. That’s how serious she is.

“People would be talking to me and I would be looking past them, when he’s on the field, watching,” Ciara said.

And Wilson added, “It’s funny I’ll get reports from the game, like, ‘How was the box?’ And she’s like, ‘It was great… And sometimes, it’s like, ‘It was great, but they’re not invited anymore.”

Wilson is currently murking the waters of free agency, trying to find a team that will give him a shot at glory. The Steelers might be one of those teams—the same team Ciara cheered for last year as Wilson led them to the playoffs. She also rooted for the Broncos and Seahawks when Wilson was part of their squad. However, her true affinity lies with another team.

Ciara grew up cheering for America’s Team

During the interview, Ciara revealed that she used to watch Cowboys games with her father. Growing up in Fort Hood, Texas, that’s more than understandable. It’s hard to look the other way when the biggest franchise in the sports world is right there in your state. That said, she emphasized rooting for individual players and their talents, no matter which city they played for.

“I was a fan of great talent. I wasn’t so much locked into a team as a whole… I had appreciation for the Jamal Anderson era, obviously, Michael Vick, Deion Sanders, Troy Aikman, Jerry Rice.”

Aikman and Sanders did play for the Cowboys. Anderson, on the other hand, played for Atlanta—another city she has an affinity for, as Ciara and her family moved to College Park, Georgia, during her teen years.