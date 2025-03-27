Russell Wilson Can’t Escape “Corny” Comments as His Latest Giants Interview Goes Viral

Russell Wilson has found a new home with the New York Giants and is already getting acquainted with the fans. In his latest interview, he sat down with the team’s social media crew to answer a mix of random questions, giving everyone a chance to know him better. However, it backfired, with some even calling the quarterback corny.

Wilson will be the Giants’ QB1 this season, and he sounded excited to get started in the video shared on the team’s social media page. He signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal, which can reach up to $21 million if he hits his incentives. It’s a solid bridge move for a team that was desperate at quarterback.

But while most people on the West Coast know Wilson for his corny antics and alternate personalities, fans in the Big Apple may not. That’s why his new team posted the video—to give fans a feel for who Wilson is off the field. And to be fair, he’s not completely corny, but there are moments in the interview where you can tell he just can’t help himself.

The interview started off pretty tame, with Russ being asked if he’d rather buy a watch or a chain, then sneakers or slides. He chose a watch and sneakers. But then we got our first corny response when he was asked which song he likes the most by Ciara, his wife.

“One-two step, or Goodies?” the interviewer asked the QB. And he responded, “All of the above. Anything that Ciara does, I love.”

The interviewer noted that it was the right answer but also a pretty safe one. Wilson was then asked whether he preferred the nickname Mr. Unlimited or Dangeruss.

“Unlimited,” Wilson answered before adding, “Always Dangeruss, though.”

If you thought it couldn’t get any cornier, just wait. The very next question was whether he preferred a book or a podcast.

“I love a good book. But I like the podcast because of New York traffic, I gotta sit in that sometimes and I ain’t going to listen to something on the radio,” Wilson said. When asked what types of podcasts he prefers, he answered, “Just motivational podcasts.”

That had to be the corniest response yet. First of all, how long has Russ even lived in New York? Two days? How much traffic could he have possibly sat in already? Secondly, who actually listens to motivational podcasts?

Jokes aside, the fans in the comments roasted Wilson for his responses. One netizen wrote, “Please stop,” pleading for the quarterback to just once not be a massive cornball.

Another fan chimed in on his favorite nickname and wrote, “Bro been limited since he turned 32.” And they aren’t wrong.

Since Wilson turned 33, he has a record of 17-27 in 44 games started. His QBR is a very average 60.6 since then as well. He has been very limited in recent years.

A third fan reacted to the video and commented, “This is actually comical that this dude is your quarterback,” mostly making fun of the fans for what they’re about to be put through.

One more fan added in, “This is cringe, man.” It drives home the fact that Wilson is hard to listen to at times during interviews like these. He seemingly panders to get people to like him, and he sounds a little out of touch at times, too.

This disappointed fan commented, “This man has always been corny and always will be,” along with a clown-face emoji.

Well, now New Yorkers know who Wilson really is. While some of us have always been aware of his cringey personality, it was amusing to see a new fan base experience it for the first time. However, if Wilson comes in and lights up the field with his quarterbacking skills, people will surely start to lay off him. But he hasn’t shown that ability in quite some time.