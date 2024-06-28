In Pictures: Brittany Mahomes Enjoys Vacation With Patrick and Kids at Beautiful Beach Getaway

Before diving into training camp and the football frenzy of September, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are enjoying a European getaway with their two children. It seems the Mahomes have traded their football gear for swimsuits.

Their adventure started in Portugal last week, where Brittany treated fans to a carousel of pictures showcasing their time on the beaches and golf course. Now, they have moved on to Spain, where the family of four is soaking up the sun at the seaside and enjoying some quality time together.

Brittany has been sharing glimpses of their vacation on Instagram, featuring their daughter Sterling Skye (3 years old) and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III (18 months old).

In one picture, you can see the Mahomes clan—Patrick, Brittany, Sterling, and Bronze—smiling brightly with the Mediterranean Sea in the background. In another, a serene boat ride at sunset captures the power couple unwinding on their day full of family escapades.

Sunshine, and smiles all around! Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her idyllic family vacation with her husband Patrick Mahomes and their two adorable kids, Sterling Skye and Bronze. pic.twitter.com/yK9d7dTbhu — Oindrila Chowdhury (@Oindrilaahere) June 28, 2024

This adorable shot captures Bronze giggling joyfully while playing on the beach:

Brittany Mahomes has been soaking up the sun with her adorable children on a picture-perfect beach vacation. pic.twitter.com/mk7fVgbJoe — Oindrila Chowdhury (@Oindrilaahere) June 28, 2024

The Mahomes family’s European vacation also included visits to the local zoo where little Bronze’s excitement over new animals is truly charming.

Family funday at the zoo! See photos of Brittany and Patrick Mahomes enjoying a day at the zoo with their kids. pic.twitter.com/Q3yhAOAiY2 — Oindrila Chowdhury (@Oindrilaahere) June 28, 2024

That said, these wholesome snapshots from their trip have certainly touched the hearts of fans.

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are in Love With Brittany’s Vacation Pictures

Brittany’s social media posts, showing their fun zoo visit and sunset boat ride, have drawn an outpouring of affection and well wishes from IG followers. Comments praising the couple’s love for each other, their beautiful family, and Patrick’s adoring gaze at Brittany, reflect the joy fans feel seeing this glimpse into their lives.

“I love the obvious love you two have for each other,” wrote one fan.

Brittany Mahomes’ vacation pics have the Chiefs Kingdom buzzing. pic.twitter.com/VS88rR606D — Oindrila Chowdhury (@Oindrilaahere) June 28, 2024

“Y’all have such a beautiful family!! I love your matching bathing suits!! I’m a fan. Take good care of each other and God bless,” wrote another fan.

“The way Patrick looks at Brittany,” wrote a third fan.

Another fan echoed a similar sentiment, “The ways he’s looking at you in the last slide.”

One KC Chiefs fan commented, “So beautiful ….all the family memories you all are making. Cherish it bc it goes by FAST!”

Well, it looks like Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are having a gala vacation during the off-season! Fans, on the other hand, are showing the Mahomes family lots of love in response to these snapshots, proving that the Mahomes’ fame goes beyond the NFL and that their strong family bond is a goal for many.