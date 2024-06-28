mobile app bar

In Pictures: Brittany Mahomes Enjoys Vacation With Patrick and Kids at Beautiful Beach Getaway

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes (L), Brittany Mahomes with Sterling Skye (R); Image Credits- Instagram- @brittanylynn

Before diving into training camp and the football frenzy of September, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are enjoying a European getaway with their two children. It seems the Mahomes have traded their football gear for swimsuits.

Their adventure started in Portugal last week, where Brittany treated fans to a carousel of pictures showcasing their time on the beaches and golf course. Now, they have moved on to Spain, where the family of four is soaking up the sun at the seaside and enjoying some quality time together.

Brittany has been sharing glimpses of their vacation on Instagram, featuring their daughter Sterling Skye (3 years old) and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III (18 months old).

In one picture, you can see the Mahomes clan—Patrick, Brittany, Sterling, and Bronze—smiling brightly with the Mediterranean Sea in the background. In another, a serene boat ride at sunset captures the power couple unwinding on their day full of family escapades.

This adorable shot captures Bronze giggling joyfully while playing on the beach:

The Mahomes family’s European vacation also included visits to the local zoo where little Bronze’s excitement over new animals is truly charming. 

That said, these wholesome snapshots from their trip have certainly touched the hearts of fans.

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are in Love With Brittany’s Vacation Pictures

Brittany’s social media posts, showing their fun zoo visit and sunset boat ride, have drawn an outpouring of affection and well wishes from IG followers. Comments praising the couple’s love for each other, their beautiful family, and Patrick’s adoring gaze at Brittany, reflect the joy fans feel seeing this glimpse into their lives. 

“I love the obvious love you two have for each other,” wrote one fan.

“Y’all have such a beautiful family!! I love your matching bathing suits!! I’m a fan. Take good care of each other and God bless,” wrote another fan.

“The way Patrick looks at Brittany,” wrote a third fan.

Another fan echoed a similar sentiment, “The ways he’s looking at you in the last slide.”

One KC Chiefs fan commented, “So beautiful ….all the family memories you all are making. Cherish it bc it goes by FAST!”

Well, it looks like Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are having a gala vacation during the off-season! Fans, on the other hand, are showing the Mahomes family lots of love in response to these snapshots, proving that the Mahomes’ fame goes beyond the NFL and that their strong family bond is a goal for many.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

Oindrila is a seasoned sports journalist with over 2 years of experience covering the NFL and MLB. With Sportskeeda and Pinkvilla, she has a combined portfolio of 1000+ published articles under her name. When Oindrila is not glued to covering the news, you might find her deciphering the stock market or keeping up with the next hot fashion trend.

