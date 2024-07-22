In Pictures: Mom-to-Be Deiondra Sanders Spends Fun-Filled “Date Night” With Friends

Deiondra Sanders, who’s currently in her third trimester of pregnancy, recently enjoyed a night out with her girlfriends. Taking to Instagram, she shared glimpses of their evening through a series of photos.

Going by the pictures, it seems Deiondra and her two friends had a night of sumptuous food and good company. The group savored pasta, tacos, and French fries while also posing for mirror selfies, where the soon-to-be mom proudly displayed her baby bump.

In all the pictures, Deiondra’s radiant pregnancy glow was evident as she sported a white tank top and ripped jeans paired with a “boy mom” cap. She complemented her outfit with sneakers and an elegant watch on her wrist, exuding a stylish maternity look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deiondra Sanders (@deiondrasanders)

Naturally, with so many developments in Deiondra’s life in a short span of time, the curiosity among fans is palpable. As a result, the ‘Date Night’ post received an outpouring of love from fans who enjoyed seeing Deiondra live it up before the baby’s arrival.

While one fan complimented her baby bump, another jokingly asked Deiondra not to ‘gatekeep’ the name of the restaurant where they were dining.

A third fan admired her radiant pregnancy glow and smooth, dewy complexion, while a different user labeled her the ‘prettiest boy mommy.’

Deiondra’s ‘Date Night’ with her friends came after she caused a bit of a stir online by hinting at the baby’s arrival during the early phase of her third trimester. It all started when Deiondra posted a tweet that led many to believe it was a birth announcement. “4 lbs 8 ounces,” the now-deleted post read.

Congratulations poured in from fans and well-wishers who assumed the baby had arrived; however, it was a misunderstanding. Deiondra promptly deleted the post and, in a separate tweet, clarified that the weight mentioned referred to how big the baby was in her womb.

Having said that, the news of Deiondra’s pregnancy first surfaced in 2024, and a few months later, she got engaged to her baby daddy.

Deiondra’s Surprising Engagement and Baby’s Due Date

Deiondra Sanders and R&B singer Jacquees (aka Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax) are now engaged. The fairytale proposal came as a surprise for Deiondra at her baby shower in the second week of July.

Jacquees got down on one knee in front of their loved ones, turning the event into a double celebration. Now, they are not only anticipating a new addition to the family but also looking forward to walking down the aisle together.

After saying ‘Yes,’ Deiondra took to Instagram to post pictures of her engagement ring and share photos from the event. Captioning the post, she wrote:

“I never saw this coming. It took bravery, honesty overcoming fear, incredible nerve and self-belief. I’ll be by your side every step of the way as you become the man God meant for you to be.”

Deiondra and Jacquees reportedly began their relationship in 2023 and found out about their pregnancy in March 2024. Currently, Deiondra is in her 33rd week of pregnancy — so her baby is expected to arrive in about 7 weeks, around mid-September.