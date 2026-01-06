‘In the 4th Quarter, Down by 4’: Fan’s Insane Preseason Ravens-Steelers Prediction to Aaron Rodgers Goes Viral

For the third time in 2025 and the 37th time in his career, Aaron Rodgers led a game-winning drive in Week 18. And it might have been his most momentous, as it pushed his Pittsburgh Steelers into the 2025 postseason. The way that game ended was unpredictable to all, except, it turns out, one man.

After allowing a 50-yard TD to Zay Flowers in the fourth quarter, the Steelers went down 17-13 to the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers then drove Pittsburgh for a TD to go up 20-17. But another 64-yard TD to Flowers made it 24-20. Down with 2:20 left and no timeouts, the Steelers QB capped the game-winning drive with a 26-yard TD to Calvin Austin III.

Instead of going up 27-24, they only went up 26-24 as one of the best kickers in football, Chris Boswell, shanked the extra point. But thanks to a corresponding miss from Baltimore’s Tyler Loop, Rodgers’ drive still counted as the game-winner. He hasn’t led many drives like that in 2025, which makes it all the more insane that a fan predicted almost this exact scenario back in July.

“January 4th, 2026, you’re at home playing the Ravens, it’s the fourth quarter. Down by four, two-minute drill. What [rapper] Mike [Stud] song is going through your head?” the fan asked Rodgers, while the crowd cheered in the background.

Mike Stud is a singer/rapper who has become close friends with Rodgers over the years. And for those interested, Rodgers answered with Malibu Breeze. And that’s the funniest part: this fan delivers a Nostradamus-level prediction about how Week 18 will finish half a year before it happens, and it’s all just to set up a joke question about Mike Stud. Immaculate.

The schedule was already out, so the date and opponent made sense, and two-minute drills are pretty common. But to predict the exact score as well. That’s just bonkers.

“Go buy a Powerball, big bro you got it,” joked one commenter under the resurfaced clip. “The fact he said down by 4 makes it more insane,” pointed out a fan.

“Bro needs to play the lottery asap,” chimed in another.

“Schedule was set ofc so the date makes sense, but calling the score/time in the game is soliddddd,” added a fourth.

In a game full of twists and turns (including Loop missing the game-winning field goal on the end zone that was blessed with Holy water by a Pittsburgh priest before the game), Rodgers’ signature moment almost got lost in the shuffle.

Good thing we had this random fan in July to remind us it wasn’t all about kickers and Holy water out there.

Rodgers and company earned the No. 4 seed in the AFC with the win and will now host a Wild Card playoff game against the No. 5 seed Houston Texans. The game is set for prime time on Monday night in the Steel City.