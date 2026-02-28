NFL Legend Von Miller Is Already Learning the Ways Of the NFL GM

You might have missed it, but Von Miller actually had a pretty decent season in 2025. He hasn’t retired or anything. Miller just made a bad bet on the Washington Commanders in 2025. He thought it would be a chance to chase a third Super Bowl ring after the Commanders reached the NFC Championship in 2024.

Advertisement

But they took a massive step back in 2025, receding into irrelevance pretty early on in the season and finishing 5-12. So most can be excused if they didn’t realize Miller had 9.0 sacks and six TFLs last year. That’s his highest sack total since 2018.

So despite being 36 years old, Miller seems like he’s far from done on the field. And yet, he is already thinking about his life after his playing days are over. The wily free agent attended the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis from February 26 to March 1, and according to a Denver Broncos beat reporter, he’s been using the time to prepare for his preferred post-playing job: NFL general manager.

“Von Miller spent part of this week in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine learning more about becoming a future GM, according to multiple sources,” Zac Stevens of DNVR. “Von has long wanted to be a GM after his playing days, and he’s putting the work in to gain experience.”

Really cool: Von Miller spent part of this week in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine learning more about becoming a future GM, according to multiple sources. Von has long wanted to be a GM after his playing days and he’s putting the work in to gain experience. pic.twitter.com/Nh0IunQHHA — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) February 28, 2026

Commanders reporter John Doran also posted back in January that Miller has done something like this before. While he was with the Buffalo Bills from 2022 to 2024, Miller says he would shadow Bills GM Brandon Beane. During that interview with WUSA9’s Doran, Miller explained why a GM job is so attractive to him.

“To be able to build a team, to be able to get the right pieces in the facility is something I’m passionate about,” Miller explained.

Fans online seemed to be pretty split on Miller’s future endeavours. Some were very supportive, while Miller, attempting to move into the front office, really got on the nerves of some other fans for some strange reason.

“Don’t these assholes make enough money playing for so long. Do they have to chase the big jobs even when they have milked the cow to death,” said one fan who woke up on the wrong side of the bed.

“Future GM vibes, still a dog at heart,” said a more supportive Twitter user.

“That’s awesome to see! Love that Von Miller is already thinking about his future and learning the front-office side of the game. A true leader on and off the field—building a legacy beyond football,” said another.

“Von seems like the kind of guy that would either kill it at being a GM or just completely shit the bed with no in between. I think he would probably be pretty good at it, though,” said one fan who was in two minds about the prospect.

After nabbing a team-high 9.0 sacks last year for the Commanders, we’d imagine Miller should have his pick of the litter in terms of teams for the 2026 season. That’s assuming he’ll be looking for a deal in the one-year, $10 million range, which is a real bargain considering the market right now. That GM dream will have to wait a little while longer.