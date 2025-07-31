Insider Reveals “No Second Year Guaranteed Money” Is Why Trey Hendrickson’s Extension Isn’t a Done Deal, Despite Bengals Making Two Offers in 24 Hours

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) hangs his head on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Cleveland kept a halftime lead to clinch a 41-16 win over the Bengals. Image Credit: © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trey Hendrickson has been the engine of Cincinnati’s pass rush since he arrived in 2021. With four consecutive Pro Bowl nods and a career-high 17.5 sacks last season, he has been the foundation of a Bengals defense that otherwise struggled mightily in 2024.

Yet, despite being the team’s most impactful defensive player and finishing second in AP Defensive Player of the Year voting, Hendrickson entered training camp this season amid a contract standoff. The 30-year-old DE even skipped team activities and stayed away from Cincinnati while negotiations continued with the front office.

Why? Because when it came down to brass tacks, the Bengals’ offer didn’t reflect Hendrickson’s value… at least not in guaranteed years.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the issue wasn’t a lack of effort from the Bengals’ front office to reach an agreement. They made two offers to Hendrickson within 24 hours leading up to camp. The problem, in fact, was substance.

“That contract did not look like the contract that they discussed,” Russini said on The Rich Eisen Show. “What was missing from the contract [was] that second-year guaranteed money.”

Premier pass rushers like Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt haven’t had to worry about this sticking point. Both secured three years of guaranteed money. So, when the Bengals reportedly offered Hendrickson only one guaranteed year, his disappointment is understandable.

Also, not to forget, the DE earning just $15.8 million per annum in 2025 is what the cheapest top-tier defensive deal in football looks like.

Despite all this, Hendrickson showed up at camp yesterday. But according to the player himself, his return shouldn’t be misread as progress at the negotiating table. “Things are exactly the same,” he revealed.

But then, why did he return? The DE says he’s too invested to let the contract stalemate get in the way of his team’s well-being and growth.

“The goal was always to be in Cincinnati,” Hendrickson said. “It was never something that I wasn’t gonna be here to help the 2025 Bengals… What I’m not gonna do is, as best as I can, avoid being a distraction… Being here for these guys is something I look forward to doing. I think punishing the young players and not being a part of their development would be a selfish act.”

Russini also noted that while Cincinnati is where he wanted to be, Hendrickson spent the early days of camp in Florida, away from the stadium just across the street from his house, because “he really did not want to be a distraction.”

The thought of hearing the whistles, seeing the fans, but not being with his team was too much, the analyst said.

All told, whether or not the Bengals budge on that second guaranteed year remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: Trey Hendrickson, by showing up and speaking out, has made his priorities clear. He wants to lead, he wants to win — and yes, he wants a deal that reflects the elite disruptor he’s become.