Peyton Manning Admits Getting Passed On by Multiple Hesitant QBs for His Hit Netflix Series That Features Patrick Mahomes

Iconic NFL quarterback Peyton Manning may have retired from pro football, but he’s still making grooves in the sports world. His latest venture as the executive producer of the hit Netflix docuseries ‘Quarterback’ has been the talk of the town for football fans. The Netflix show offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the lives of three-star quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes. However, fans might not know that Manning faced hurdles in bringing this sensational series to life.

During a recent appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ Manning revealed that he had approached “a couple of quarterbacks” to be featured in the first season of ‘Quarterback’. However, it seems they were hesitant to jump on board. Despite the setbacks, Manning’s perseverance paid off as he successfully showcased Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota’s captivating journeys throughout the 2022 season.

Peyton Manning Claims That Other QBs Were Hesitant to Feature in Netflix’s ‘Quarterbacks’ Show

On ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ Peyton Manning shared that he approached a couple of quarterbacks to get featured in the show’s first season, but they were hesitant to document their journeys in this manner. Manning discussed the situation, stating, “We had a couple of quarterbacks, that we actually approached a couple of guys last year about possibly doing this, and a couple of them asked me, ‘Peyton, would you have done this?’ ” The NFL legend admitted that it was a tricky question to answer because, as a young quarterback, he himself would not have done it.

Interestingly, Manning revealed that he was actually asked to star in a show when he was younger, but he ultimately decided to decline the opportunity. During his conversation with Pat McAfee, he mentioned that he was in rehab at the time and didn’t feel he was in the right state of mind to take on such a commitment. Reflecting on his decision, Manning expressed uncertainty about how it would have played out, given the circumstances at that time.

One of the most enticing aspects of the docuseries ‘Quarterbacks’ is that it has been carefully curated to showcase three major QBs at different points in their careers. Manning himself stated, “As an older quarterback, I wish I had done something like this.” The series promises to provide a unique look into the lives of these football stars and as it turns out, the series has gained fandom from the NFL community worldwide.

Peyton Manning Announces ‘Quarterback’ Season 2

Manning recently announced that Netflix has given the green light for the second season of the show ‘Quarterback’. The ex-quarterback expressed his excitement for the upcoming season, mentioning that they are hoping to feature more QBs this time. He took the opportunity to debunk the apprehensions that the show would be a distraction for the players. Peyton said,

“Season 2 has been greenlit by Netflix, we’re excited, we’re hoping for more quarterbacks, it’s easier to say yes. I don’t want to hear ‘It’s going to be a distraction’ because that’s not true.”

Peyton continued to quote the three quarterbacks already handled it immaculately in the last season. “Patrick Mahomes proved that, Kirk Cousins proved that, Marcus, the way he handled that, proved that,” he added. As per Dov Kleiman, Chicago Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields has declined the offer to be featured on the show. Despite this, Manning remains hopeful that other quarterbacks will be more than willing to participate. Fans can look forward to another captivating look into the lives of these football stars in the upcoming season.