NFL Insider Points Out the Giants’ Costly Mistake as Saquon Barkley Gets $41.2 Million ‘Reward’ from the Eagles

Feb 14, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates next to team owner Jeffrey Lurie and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally. Mandatory Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley’s first year with the Philadelphia Eagles followed the script of a fairy tale. The 27-year-old running back posted the NFL’s ninth-ever 2,000-yard rushing campaign in regular season play. He then ran for 499 more yards in the playoffs en route to Philly’s Super Bowl title.

Barkley’s old team, the New York Giants, could only watch as their former franchise player ascended to new heights with their division rival. And, in the process, they floundered to a league-worst 3-14 record. Based on strength of schedule, they’re picking third in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, New York’s loss was undoubtedly Philadelphia’s gain. The Eagles were so thankful for Barkley’s contributions toward their championship that they gave him a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension on Tuesday.

On NFL Network’s The Insiders, Judy Battista stated the move was made to further boost the organization’s – and Barkley’s – morale. In addition, the insider gave a reality check to the Giants, by underlining that Barkley came to the Eagles at a number, “he wasn’t thrilled with,” referring to his previous deal with the New York franchise.

“It rewarded Saquon Barkley for his extraordinary season… it sends quite a signal to that locker room. And it really sends quite a signal to Saquon Barkley about how very important he is… don’t forget, he came in there at a number he wasn’t thrilled with. He took the offer that was there… now, [the Eagles are] giving him more to show their appreciation,” Battista explained.

Notably, the New York Giants drafted Barkley with the No.2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Later, they signed him to a four-year, $31.2 million rookie contract. It was an underpaid deal, considering the market standards in that particular year.

In addition, the Giants placed the non-exclusive franchise tag for a salary of $10.1 million, including a $2 million signing bonus back in 2023. But their interest to keep Barkley took a backseat in the 2024 offseason. This was because they already invested on QBs like Daniel Jones, who ironically, is not a part of the franchise right now.

Meanwhile, Barkley’s contract news became a major talking point on social media. Right tackle Lane Johnson and Barkley himself celebrated with their priceless reactions.

Overflow! Grateful for the Eagles Organization , grateful for my team, grateful for the amazing fans in Philly. Fly Eagles Fly @EdwardMBerry pic.twitter.com/q2u4gr9IX2 — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 4, 2025

Barkley is the first running back in NFL history to earn a $20 million per-year contract. How he’ll follow up his record-setting Philly debut is a mystery. But the Eagles, unlike the Giants, weren’t afraid of making the financial commitment necessary to keep him happy.

As a result, the Philly team will reap the rewards Barkley provides through at least the 2028-29 season.