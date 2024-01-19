After an Early Playoff Exit Jason Kelce Weighs In if He Will Pay the Chiefs a Visit at the Playoffs for Brother Travis Kelce

In the wake of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ heart-wrenching loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a significant question looms over Jason Kelce: Will he hang up his cleats for good? The Eagles’ Wild Card round defeat, ending with a final score of 32-9, marked not just an end to their season but also brought Kelce, a seasoned 36-year-old center, to a crossroads in his illustrious career.

Amidst his contemplation of retirement, Kelce provided a glimpse into his immediate future during the team’s locker cleanout day. “I don’t know; that’s one of the beautiful things about the off-season; it’s unscheduled,” Kelce mused.

With his brother Travis Kelce still in the thick of the playoffs, Jason Kelce expressed a desire to seize the rare opportunity to be a spectator rather than a participant. “I don’t get to watch him play very often; maybe I’ll get an opportunity to go watch one of those games this week,” he added. His younger brother and the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for a high-stakes encounter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

If Jason decides to attend, it would be a throwback to their last on-field encounter on Nov. 20 last year, when the elder Kelce clinched his career-first win against the Chiefs. Their shared history also includes the unforgettable Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs emerged victorious. As Jason deliberated his presence at the game, he also shared lighter plans involving his family.

Heading to his seventh Pro Bowl in Orlando, he expressed excitement about potentially taking his children to Walt Disney World. “As long as Wyatt gets to see Elsa, that’s all that really matters,” he remarked, showcasing the family man behind the football icon.

Frosty Reunion with Taylor Swift on the Horizon

The playoff atmosphere is heating up, with the Bills (12-6) hosting the Chiefs (12-6) in a Divisional Round game. It’s a critical first for Patrick Mahomes, marking his first playoff bout on the road. Both teams, having braved the elements in their respective wild-card matches, are set for a showdown of epic proportions.

This matchup brings quarterbacks Josh Allen and Mahomes to their seventh head-to-head battle. While the Bills QB boasts a 3-1 regular season record, Mahomes has won two of their post-season meet-ups. Amidst this high-octane backdrop, Jason Kelce’s potential visit carries an intriguing subplot.

Rumors have swirled about an ‘awkward’ relationship between Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift. If Kelce does show up to support his brother, it could lead to a unique, perhaps frosty, interaction with Swift, adding a touch of celebrity intrigue to the already electric playoff atmosphere.

As the NFL world buzzes with anticipation for the divisional round clash, all eyes will be on Highmark Stadium—not just for the on-field heroics but also for the possible off-field dynamics involving one of football’s most celebrated brothers and, potentially, a pop culture icon.