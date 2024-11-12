Is Chris Shula Related to Don Shula? A Look at Rams DC’s Coaching Family

May 28, 2024; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula speaks to the media following OTAs at the team training facility at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The NFL is full of familial ties. Most of them are father-son relationships. Just this year, the Arizona Cardinals drafted wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., son of Hall of Fame wideout Marvin Harrison.

There are also sibling relationships in the league. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh have the most notable such ties, but they’re far from alone.

What’s much less common at the professional level, though, are three-generation connections. In coaching circles, there have only been two in NFL history. One is between Bum Philips, Wade Philips (son), and current Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Philips (grandson).

The other three-generation coaching tree involves the franchises facing off on Monday Night Football this evening. Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula is the son of former Bengals HC David Shula, nephew of former Alabama HC Mike Shula, and grandson of former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula.

Back in the 1970’s, Shula led Miami to back-to-back Super Bowl rings (1971 & 1972). He has the most wins of any head coach (328) in NFL history. His latter Super Bowl campaign is the most recent unbeaten campaign in league history.

Chris Shula has been on the Rams’ staff since 2016. In that time, he has helped numerous Los Angeles players – including Leonard Floyd, Dante Fowler Jr., and Ernest Jones – post career-best single-season statistics.

2024 is Shula’s first season as the Rams’ defensive coordinator. Entering Week 10, Los Angeles ranked 22nd in points allowed per game (24.3).