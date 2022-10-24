NFL Perfect Season: Relive Miami Dolphins’ Perfect 1972 Season

Members of the 1972 Perfect Season Miami Dolphins were honored at halftime of the Dolphins game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Oct. 23, 2022. Week 7 Dolphins Vs Pittsburgh Steelers Jr4462

The 1972 Miami Dolphins are the only team in NFL history to have a Perfect season. Don Shula’s team went 14-0 in the regular season.

The Miami Dolphins are 4-3 at the moment. After losing three games in a row, they finally won their fourth game of the season against the Steelers, but starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still out after suffering a scary concussion in the Dolphins’ 27-15 loss to the Bengals on Sept. 29.

However, there was a time when the Miami Dolphins had a perfect season. The Dolphins were the only undefeated team in NFL in 1972. The Patriots came close to joining them after going undefeated in the regular season in 2007, but the Giants defeated them 17-14 in Super Bowl XLII.

In honor of celebrating the 50th anniversary of our Perfect Season, take a look at this 🧵 to see what a gameday was like in 1972! 🏈🐬 pic.twitter.com/DB1rqWnMX2 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 20, 2022

Miami Dolphins’ Perfect Season

Don Shula, Dolphins’ third-year head coach, led them to the only perfect campaign in NFL history. In terms of both points scored and points allowed, they were also league leaders.

There’s only one perfect season in NFL history for a reason; it didn’t come easy. 50 years later, legends from the #72Dolphins sat down with @CameronWolfe to tell the story of the @MiamiDolphins team that cemented its place eternally in NFL history. — NFL (@NFL) October 21, 2022

The Dolphins are one of just seven teams in NFL history to have two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season, and the first to do so in a 14-game schedule. Csonka carried for 1,117 yards throughout the season, while Mercury Morris gained 1,000 yards.

In that NFL that season, the Dolphins were ranked first in scoring offence, scoring defence, total offence, and total defence. They are still the only team in NFL history to have dominated all four categories in the same season, even after 50 years.

“The perfect season, it never dies.” 50 years of the #72Dolphins, the greatest team in NFL history. 📺: #PITvsMIA on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/vDQGJ9SfCd pic.twitter.com/qAcuhM9hwT — NFL (@NFL) October 24, 2022

Six members of that team have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including linebacker Nick Buoniconti, running back Larry Csonka, quarterback Bob Griese, centres Jim Langer and Larry Little, guards Larry Little and Paul Warfield, as well as coach Don Shula and player personnel director Bobby Beathard.

President Barack Obama honoured the 1972 team at the White House in 2013.

