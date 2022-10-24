footer logo
HomeSearch

NFL Perfect Season: Relive Miami Dolphins’ Perfect 1972 Season

Suyash Deep Sinha
|Mon Oct 24 2022

Miami Dolphins Perfect Season

Members of the 1972 Perfect Season Miami Dolphins were honored at halftime of the Dolphins game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Oct. 23, 2022. Week 7 Dolphins Vs Pittsburgh Steelers Jr4462

The 1972 Miami Dolphins are the only team in NFL history to have a Perfect season. Don Shula’s team went 14-0 in the regular season.

The Miami Dolphins are 4-3 at the moment. After losing three games in a row, they finally won their fourth game of the season against the Steelers, but starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still out after suffering a scary concussion in the Dolphins’ 27-15 loss to the Bengals on Sept. 29.

However, there was a time when the Miami Dolphins had a perfect season. The Dolphins were the only undefeated team in NFL in 1972. The Patriots came close to joining them after going undefeated in the regular season in 2007, but the Giants defeated them 17-14 in Super Bowl XLII.

Also Read: Stefon Diggs Still Remembers Who Hugged Him First After The Minneapolis Miracle

Miami Dolphins’ Perfect Season

Don Shula, Dolphins’ third-year head coach, led them to the only perfect campaign in NFL history. In terms of both points scored and points allowed, they were also league leaders.

The Dolphins are one of just seven teams in NFL history to have two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season, and the first to do so in a 14-game schedule. Csonka carried for 1,117 yards throughout the season, while Mercury Morris gained 1,000 yards.

In that NFL that season, the Dolphins were ranked first in scoring offence, scoring defence, total offence, and total defence. They are still the only team in NFL history to have dominated all four categories in the same season, even after 50 years.

Six members of that team have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including linebacker Nick Buoniconti, running back Larry Csonka, quarterback Bob Griese, centres Jim Langer and Larry Little, guards Larry Little and Paul Warfield, as well as coach Don Shula and player personnel director Bobby Beathard.

President Barack Obama honoured the 1972 team at the White House in 2013.

Also Read: Ronnie Stanley Injury Report: Will Ronnie Play Against the Browns On Sunday?

About the author
Suyash Deep Sinha