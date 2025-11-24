Is iShowSpeed a Cincinnati Bengals Fan?

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals dramatically fell 26-20 to the New England Patriots. Cinci’s loss stung even more because they had started strong, building a 10-0 lead and even scoring on a pick-six by safety Geno Stone… but the offense collapsed. It was one of those days when the Bengals’ usually explosive attack just couldn’t find its rhythm.

Advertisement

Joe Flacco threw for only 183 yards, the team managed fewer than 200 through the air, and even Evan McPherson’s record-breaking 63-yard field goal couldn’t stop the game from slipping away late.

But amid all the frustration, someone else stole the spotlight at Paycor Stadium, at least more than the Bengals’ offense did that afternoon. That someone was iShowSpeed.

The 19-year-old megastar streamer arrived hours before kickoff, taking on the franchise’s honorary “Ruler of the Jungle” role. It’s a pregame tradition that places a die-hard Bengals supporter atop a throne to lead the stadium into the “Who Dey” chant.

And as it’s always the case with the streamer, he was at his enthusiastic best. Speed signed autographs, posed for photos, and yelled with fans at the tunnel.

.@ishowspeedsui has us ready to run through a brick wall pic.twitter.com/sptDc2OEaJ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 23, 2025

But then came the moment that sent the internet into a frenzy: Joe Burrow greeting Speed on the sideline. Burrow, still inactive with turf toe, walked over to dap the streamer up, a scene the NFL’s social media page shared online within minutes.

Joe Burrow made sure to stop and greet iShowSpeed before the Bengals game pic.twitter.com/fS6ePFhliO — ryan (@scubaryan_) November 23, 2025

But with that, many on social media began wondering the only logical question: Is iShowSpeed actually a Cincinnati Bengals fan? Well, based on everything we’ve seen, the answer seems to be yes. And a pretty obvious yes, from an emotional lens.

First things first, iShowSpeed isn’t some opportunistic influencer parachuting into a random fanbase. He’s a Cincinnati native, born and raised in Ohio, having attended the local Purcell Marian High School. So even before his internet fame and friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo, he already had a connection to this city.

And last but not least, there also used to be a Bengals helmet poster on his wall, something his longtime viewers noticed before he changed his setup.

iShowSpeed’s setup earlier — can you see the Bengals poster clearly???? pic.twitter.com/Nql1om52z4 — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) November 24, 2025

Now, as for how he became a Bengals fan, that part is still a mystery. There is no verified report about it. Nor has the streamer ever offered a detailed explanation. But honestly, you don’t need one.

If a kid grows up in Cincinnati surrounded by “Who Dey” chants, Burrow jerseys, and Cincinnati fans all around, the allegiance tends to form naturally. At least that’s how fandom works in NFL towns. It picks you long before you pick it.

And even though the Bengals couldn’t deliver a win Sunday, blowing a late chance after Flacco’s fourth-quarter touchdown and coming up empty on their final drive, they still managed to own one moment nationally. And it was all because Speed showed up, took the throne, and made Paycor feel louder than it has in weeks.

Moreover, his appearance also answered one big one for his fans: Yes, iShowSpeed is a Bengals fan. And Sunday actually felt like his homecoming.