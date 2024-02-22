“A 5k is a 5k Regardless”: Fans Uplift Jason Kelce’s Spirit After the Eagles Hero Downplays Heroically Finishing a Run for a Noble Cause

Jason Kelce over the last few weeks has become the most adorable man in America. The Philadelphia Eagles player won the NFL world’s hearts with his entertaining antics and dancing at the Super Bowl after-party. The elder Kelce brother, this week however, won hearts for his efforts for a humanitarian cause. Yesterday, the Philadelphia Eagles center participated in the 16th Annual Mike’s Seafood 5k Run in Sea Isle City.

As per The Press of Atlantic City, the event is organized to raise money for the “families of children with special needs, autism support groups, and special services schools.” Kelce being a household name in the Sea Isle community for his previous philanthropy work, ran the 5k track in 43 minutes. The 36-year-old NFL star isn’t the best runner in town owing to the physical demands of his position. However, he took up the challenge because the cause was important to him.

Jason, along with his wife Kylie and mother Donna, has been involved with the Eagles Autism Foundation since 2019. Hence, the belief in the cause is what pushed Kelce to pursue the run. After social media was flooded with Kelce’s run, the NFL star poked fun at himself by calling out people who used the word “ran” to describe his actions in the videos. Kelce believed that calling his actions running was an overstatement considering the time taken and his visible exhaustion. Despite the challenge, he had great fun, said Kelce.

For a man of Kelce’s size to have run 5 kilometers is truly an effort. Hence fans didn’t like Kelce downplaying his achievement and thus decided to uplift his spirit by laying out the positives.

This is not the first time that Jason Kelce has taken up an out-of-comfort-zone challenge to raise money for autism. He has also served as a bartender to raise money.

Throwback To When Jason Kelce Became a Bartender At a Local Sea Restaurant To Raise Money For Autism

The Eagles Autism Foundation in 2021 implemented a unique fundraising activity to drive awareness and donations. In partnership with Philadelphia’s favorite Jason Kelce, the foundation started a once-in-a-year celebrity bartending event at the NFL player’s favorite hangout place. Every year’s edition includes bartending by Kelcr, along with fun activities like beer-chugging contests, raffles, auctions, and VIP meet and greets.

Jason Kelce as expected was the life of the party. The elder Kelce brother was the MC for the night and had a blast with Philly residents chugging beers. Kelce started the fundraiser by gulping a 30-ounce beer in just 5.7 seconds. He later on brought his brother Travis Kelce and shot an impromptu live episode of the “New Heights” podcast much to the delight of the crowd. Overall, Jason managed to make it a memorable night for the people while doing it all for a good cause!

Last year’s bartending fundraiser by Kelce raised a whopping $380,000 in a night with $150,000 coming in pre-order sales for the bar. Truly inspiring!