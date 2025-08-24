Troy Aikman and Tom Brady Use the Same Scientific Practice for Their Recovery Enhancement

Despite retiring decades ago, Troy Aikman is still in incredible shape. He keeps up a regular workout routine, just like he did during his playing days. On top of that, the Dallas Cowboys legend follows many of the same scientific recovery methods that Tom Brady swears by.

Aikman recently opened up about this obsession with working out and staying healthy. He linked up with Michael Irvin, another health-obsessed former Cowboy, to talk about it.

Throughout the interview, the two bounced ideas back and forth on why staying in shape matters more as you get older. They admitted that after years of grinding through workouts during their careers, it just feels natural to keep going. Aikman added that it’s not only about hitting the gym. He also loves trying different recovery methods to keep his strength at its peak

“I’m totally into this bio-hacking. I mean, I do sauna, red light, cold plunge, hyperbaric,” Aikman said on Irvin’s YouTube show, Unfiltered Chat.

“I will not compromise on my sleep. I drink a gallon of water a day. It’s gotten borderline obsessive, and that requires several hours in your day… But it’s worth it,” added the former QB.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy, or HBOT, is something that has become quite popular in the sporting world in recent years. It’s also one of Brady’s go-to recovery methods after a workout. Plenty of other NFL players, including Hines Ward, Matt Schaub, Tim Tebow, James Harrison, Joe Namath, Mark Andrews, and Derrick Henry, have been known to use it as well.

HBOT is a process where a person steps into a chamber, either lying down or sitting, while breathing in pure oxygen. It can be done in a pressurized room or chamber. The idea is that the increased oxygen helps repair damaged tissues more quickly, reduce inflammation, and speed up recovery from injuries.

But why does Aikman still push his body to the point where he needs HBOT therapy? After all, the Hall of Famer is approaching 60.

The former QB revealed that Irvin’s work ethic instilled a mindset in him that he still can’t seem to shake:

“But the other part of that was- you were the hardest-working guy. And so for you to continue to do that and be an example for so many people as we’ve gotten older is incredible. I mean, you’re as authentic as they come when it comes to that. And I’ve tried to live that as well.”

Irvin is indeed still in great shape. The 59-year-old has a physique that most would kill for at his age. But he’s earned it through continuing to work out every day since he stopped playing in the NFL. It became a good habit for him.

All in all, it’s great to hear that the two Cowboys legends still work out for their health. Furthermore, it’s super interesting that Aikman is obsessed with bio-hacking and HBOT therapy. It makes you wonder how long he could’ve played for if it were an available method of recovery in the ’90s. Persistent back injuries were the reason why he retired, after all.