Is Jason Kelce in Happy Gilmore 2? Full List of NFL Cameos, Including Travis Kelce

The long-awaited sequel to the cult classic comedy, Happy Gilmore 2, is set to debut on Netflix on July 25th this Summer, with fans eagerly anticipating the appearance of the more than 30 celebrity athletes scheduled for a cameo in the film.

Now that the first official full-length trailer has been released, the buzz for the film has reached new highs. While the two-minute clip teases everything from a prominent role for John Daly to a showdown in a cemetery with Christopher McDonald’s iconic Shooter McGavin, the trailer stops just short of showing any of the prominent NFL personalities that are slotted to make an appearance in the film.

The star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce, is currently the most notable NFL athlete to be a part of the film. While Adam Sandler himself has confirmed that the younger Kelce will have a cameo in the film, fans can expect to see at least one other gridiron great in the film as well.

The former running back of the Alabama Crimson Tide and New Orleans Saints, Reggie Bush, has been repeatedly rumored to have some sort of role in the film, too, and makes an appearance in the latest trailer as well. It’s unlikely to be anything prominent, but the inclusion of the 2005 Heisman trophy winner should be enough to net the streaming giant a few more viewers from the southern region of America.

It seems prominent sports analysts Stephen A. Smith and Dan Patrick will also be making an appearance, most likely playing themselves.

Despite his brother having secured a role for himself, it doesn’t appear as if the former center for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce, will be making an appearance. Nevertheless, the film’s roster is shaping up to be a hodgepodge of recognizable names, meaning that there’s likely to be a little bit of something for everyone in the upcoming sequel.

As far as the Chiefs’ primary pass catcher is concerned, this likely won’t be the end of his career in Hollywood. Recently, Kelce served the role of executive producer on a film titled ‘My Dead Friend Zoe,’ which was directed by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes.

According to one of his fellow producers, Kelce has a “100 percent” chance to enjoy a career in the film industry once he’s finally walked away from the game of football.

“Even just seeing what a difference it’s made having him involved in our project, I would say yeah. He’s such a likable guy and he’s a good actor. I mean, he’s proven that he’s been in some good material. And he’s a good producer,” said a fellow ‘My Dead Friend Zoe,’ producer.

While the increase in acting opportunities likely bodes well for the future of Kelce’s finances, it could also see his dedication to the upcoming season be called into question. After all, he didn’t look that great throughout his final two appearances last season.

Kelce combined for just six catches and 58 receiving yards in the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LIX, and was routinely the last one to get out of his pre-snap stance. Seeing as he was already mulling over the possibility of retirement following their 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the added sense of off-field opportunities may be enough to pull him away for good.

In the meantime, however, Kelce is still expected to suit up for the upcoming 2025 regular season, where he and Patrick Mahomes will try their best to bounce back from what was nearly the biggest one-sided loss in Super Bowl history. Should they hope to make good on their intent, then Kelce will likely need to focus on watching film rather than starring in them.