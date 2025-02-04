“Watch The Videos Bro”: NFL Fans Say as Travis Kelce Asks the Media Why its “Leaning Into This Whole Ref Thing”

Feb 3, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) waves to the crowd during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and NFL officials are embroiled in a love affair. That’s the prevailing sentiment surrounding Patrick Mahomes’ latest Super Bowl run, at least.

Many fans believe a yellow flag shall fall from the heavens whenever the Chiefs need it. Travis Kelce expectedly disagrees with that notion. And on Monday evening, he let his feelings be known.

Kelce was asked what question he would pose to the media if he were able to during his Super Bowl LIX press conference. He paused, then offered an unexpected response: “Why are you guys leaning into this whole ref thing?”

Whether Kelce was serious or simply trolling current league discourse is unknown. What’s safe to say, though, is that NFL fans did not appreciate his reply. According to fans, the Chiefs-referee connection is “true,” “apparent” and “beyond obvious.”

Uhh because it’s true? — BILLSMafiaMFKA He/Bro/Daddy (@Emanuel56353090) February 4, 2025

Because it’s apparent, Travis. — Dat guy Phil (@greenpackguy) February 4, 2025

Because it’s been beyond obvious!!! — Sactown 49ers Fan (@talsactown) February 4, 2025

Others suggested Kelce should “watch with his eyes” and “go back and watch the videos.”

All you have to do is watch with your eyes. — Jeff Proudfoot (@jeffproudfoot85) February 4, 2025

Fans on Instagram react to Travis Kelce’s comments about the media “leaning into this whole ref thing.”@TheSportsRushUS pic.twitter.com/4oPnvebPMl — Braden Ramsey (@braden_ramsey) February 4, 2025

Because every single person, sees what’s happening. Why wouldn’t they lean into it? — Tyler Martin (@t_mart33) February 4, 2025

It’s bias, and when you don’t get it, Mahomes gets on the podium and hammers the refs. — eric (@PatriotEric21) February 4, 2025

There’s plenty of evidence fans can point out to justify their claims:

Kansas City’s final touchdown in the AFC Championship followed a controversial turnover on downs from the Buffalo Bills.

Prior to that, they benefited from two 15-yard penalties against the Houston Texans.

Back when their three-peat journey began, they kicked the game-winning points in Super Bowl LVII after having their final drive extended on a defensive holding penalty some would consider ticky-tacky.

The NFL, of course, has adamantly opposed such conspiracies It’s far-fetched that the league would actually jeopardize its integrity and earning power to help Kansas City win games. Perhaps officials perceived as less “Chiefs fans” would ease the minds of those worried about the team getting an unfair advantage.

Who is officiating Super Bowl LIX?

Per USA Today, Super Bowl LIX referee Ron Torbert has worked four Chiefs games in his officiating career. Kansas City is 3-1 in those contests, one of which was the 2023 AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs controversially received a do-over of a third down in the fourth quarter of that battle versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, is 5-3 when Torbert officiates them. The Eagles are 2-0 this season with Torbert, who worked their Week 1 and Week 18 matchups.

Side judge Boris Cheek, umpire Mike Morton, down judge Max Causey, line judge Mark Stewart, field judge Mearl Robinson, back judge Jonah Monroe, and replay official Kevin Brown are the other referees for Super Bowl LIX. Cheek and Torbert are the only referees with prior Super Bowl experience.

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 9. Commentators Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will broadcast the contest on FOX.