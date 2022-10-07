Brandi Love’s Tom Brady Tweet Amidst Divorce Rumors With Gisele Bundchen Leaves NFL Fans Bewildered

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady is going through a very tough phase in his personal life. As it turns out, adult film star Brandi Love wants to help him get over Gisele.

Tom Brady is going through a rough patch in his personal life. Reports of a massive rift between the NFL legend and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen have been flooding the news feeds lately.

It all started when Tom missed the practice for 11 days and returned all angry and frustrated. Moreover, his comment in press conference after the return that he is dealing with a lot of personal sh*t only made matters worse.

Recently, it was reported that the couple has hired divorce attorneys and are exploring their options. Gisele and Tom have also been, reportedly, living separately.

All these reports do suggest that the power couple has reached a dead end in their relationship. Amidst all this, Tom has been extended a shoulder to cry on by a die-hard fan.

Tom Brady, talking for the first time about his extended absence from the team: “It’s all personal. Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of shit going on.” pic.twitter.com/q50RRTVVjv — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 28, 2022

Tom Brady receives a generous offer from adult star Brandi Love

As it turns out, adult film star Brandi Love is a massive Tom Brady fan. She recently took to Twitter to share with the world that she is willing to do anything in order to make grieving Tom Brady feel better.

She claimed that she wants to be Brady’s rebound as things between the Tampa Bay quarterback and Gisele have been terrible in recent times. As one can expect, NFL Twitter went crazy after Brandi’s Tweet went viral.

As it turns out, Brandi also offered her shoulder in case Tom wants to shed a few tears and didn’t hold back from explaining exactly how she plans to make him happy.

Tom retired earlier this year but decided to come out of retirement in a matter of weeks. Several reports suggested that Gisele got angry because of this very reason.

However, a source close to the couple had later informed Page Six that football is not the reason why the couple is having problems. In fact, the report added that the way Gisele has been portrayed in the media lately is utterly s*xist.

An official word from the couple regarding their divorce is still awaited.

