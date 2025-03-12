“I’m Trying to Make More Children”: Maxx Crosby Explains Why He Needed a Massive Contract For His Family

Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a sack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As the face of a consistently struggling franchise, Maxx Crosby is frequently pursued by other fan bases. They believe such a talented defender should be fighting to join a more successful organization. Despite rumors suggesting otherwise, Crosby desires to be a lifelong Raider.

Crosby reiterated those feelings during his podcast, The Rush, on Tuesday. This, of course, follows his signing of a massive three-year, $106.5 million extension last Wednesday. The contract briefly made Crosby, 27, the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Most players would say they needed such a large deal to live an affluent lifestyle. Crosby, playing in the aptly named Sin City, could easily have claimed as much. However, he was more focused on securing a hefty payday to support what he hopes will be a growing family.

“Anybody that says they don’t want to get their money is a liar… [people] outside are saying, ‘he wanted to leave, but the money came’… I have a daughter. I’m trying to make more children. Me and Rachel are trying to make this a bigger family… I’m trying to build an empire.” – Maxx Crosby, The Rush

Crosby also stated his ankle injury – which forced him to miss action for the first time in his career a season ago – inspired him to “take care of business.” The four-time Pro Bowler posted 7.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 12 games last year. In 2022 and 2023, he paced the league in tackles for loss while making a combined 179 tackles.

Notably, Crosby hasn’t met Myles Garrett or T.J. Watt’s career-high sack totals, but is a larger part of Las Vegas’ run defense. He’s invaluable to the Raiders as a player, locker room presence and culture setter. Now, he’s being paid as such.

Maxx Crosby has “always wanted to be a Raider”

Every professional athlete craves being in the center of a championship fight. The Raiders, whether in Oakland or Las Vegas, haven’t offered that opportunity recently. They’ve made the playoffs – and posted a winning record – just twice in 22 seasons since losing Super Bowl XXXVII.

Because of this, “The Black Hole” – their fanbase’s nickname – has described where their own postseason hopes resided instead of where they’ve buried opponents. However, things may finally be on the mend. Pete Carroll and Tom Brady joining the Raiders this offseason has brought a new hope to both Crosby and the organization.

“I want a chance to win… that’s never going to change… [once we hired] Pete Carroll [and brough] in Tom Brady officially… now, I’m fully on board with what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to accomplish,” explained the Raiders superstar.

Once Crosby regained confidence in Las Vegas’ direction, there was no doubt in his mind that he’d remain a Raider. No matter what’s said nationally, he and his family are happy in Las Vegas. And he values that satisfaction immensely.

“Happiness and peace… and being in the right space [mentally] is more important than anything… [there was] obviously a million rumors… 99% of the shit’s not even coming from me… [but] at the end all, be all, my tone never changed. I always wanted to be a Raider,” Crosby concluded.

The star DE now embarks on Las Vegas’ 2025 campaign with not only a repaired ankle, but renewed energy. It won’t be easy for him to leap three 2024 playoff teams in their division standings. But the Raiders will be doing everything they can to make a winning team in 2025.