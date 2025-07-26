Is Joe Burrow the Gen Z Version of Tom Brady? Bengals’ Ted Karras Explains

Tom Brady lit up the NFL for 23 seasons without having the biggest arm or elite mobility. What he did have was pocket awareness, composure, a high football IQ, pinpoint accuracy, and an unmatched drive to win. With those tools, he consistently delivered year after year. We may never see another Brady. But if anyone resembles the GOAT in today’s game, it might just be Joe Burrow. At least that’s what Bengals center Ted Karras believes, well, to an extent.

Karras is in a unique position to draw comparisons. He played alongside Brady as a guard and center during his time in New England, and for the past three seasons, he’s been snapping the ball to Burrow in Cincinnati. So, when he joined Julian Edelman on Games with Names, he was asked about the similarities between the two.

While Karras acknowledged that Burrow matches Brady in areas like accuracy and mental toughness, he stopped short of calling him the “Gen Z version” of the GOAT. Why? Because of their different personalities, especially in the locker room.

According to Karras, his relationship with Brady wasn’t particularly close, mostly because Brady was already an established legend and a seasoned veteran by the time Karras entered the league. They didn’t have the personal bond one might expect between a quarterback and his center.

Burrow, on the other hand, is much closer in age and operates more like a peer. That dynamic has allowed Karras to develop a strong connection with the LSU alum, one rooted in mutual respect and shared experience.

“So it’s different like with Tom, I wouldn’t say I had like an amazing personal relationship, you know, he was 40 when I showed up. Whereas Joe is like a peer and a great friend. Do they have a lot of similarities? I’ll say. The two best throwers of football I have seen. That’s a really fun pleasure of mine in the NFL is seeing NFL QBs throw the ball. To see that level of accuracy.”

Ted Karras has had a front-row seat to Joe Burrow’s brilliance over the past three seasons. But the moment he truly realized Burrow was a special quarterback came early together in Cincinnati. In a game against Robert Saleh’s Jets, Burrow completely picked apart the defense with his precision, poise, and impressive variety of throws. That performance left a lasting impression on the Bengals’ center.

Of course, Burrow benefits from having an elite wide receiver room, arguably the best in the NFL. Karras believes that Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are the top WR1-WR2 duo in the league by a wide margin. When you add in promising young talents like Andrei Iosivas and rookie Jermaine Burton, Cincinnati’s receiving corps becomes even more dangerous.

But all that firepower can only go so far if the quarterback doesn’t have time to throw. That’s been the Bengals’ achilles heel in recent years: inconsistent offensive line play. Last season, they ranked 32nd in Pass Block Win Rate and 30th in Run Block Win Rate, struggling especially against the blitz. Surprisingly, they fared a bit better in overall pressure rate and sack rate, thanks largely to Burrow’s quick release, averaging just 2.71 seconds per throw.

Is there room for improvement? Absolutely. Can they improve? Probably, especially if they cut down on deep dropbacks and lean into a more aggressive, quick-hitting offense. However, the Bengals didn’t make a splash in free agency on the offensive line, mostly due to salary cap limitations after locking in Ja’Marr Chase.

Instead, they turned to the draft, selecting Georgia guard Dylan Fairchild and versatile Miami lineman Jalen Rivers. While both could contribute, the burden will still largely fall on Joe Burrow to keep the offense moving. His ability to process quickly, get the ball out fast, and mask the line’s deficiencies will remain critical to the Bengals’ success.