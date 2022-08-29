“He got it from Tom Brady”: $30 million Erin Andrews recounts Jimmy Garoppolo dropping the ‘baby’ line on her

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo raised quite a few eyebrows when he referred to Erin Andrews as ‘baby’ during a post-game interview. Here’s what Erin said after the interview ended up going crazy viral.

Jimmy Garoppolo is a two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback who made a name for himself at the highest level. Roped in by the Patriots in 2014, Jimmy G was traded to the 49ers in 2017.

For Jimmy, things haven’t turned out as well as he would have expected in the recent past due to recurring injuries. However, back in 2019, Jimmy showcased his brilliance and guided his team to the Super Bowl.

Apart from all the great performances in 2019, Jimmy also made the headlines because of a controversial post-game interview that went crazy viral.

After incredibly improving to 8-0 on the season, Jimmy gave an interview to Erin Andrews during which he famously claimed, “feels great baby,” describing what it meant for him to lead his side to wins.

Erin Andrews says her husband was on the field when Jimmy Garoppolo made the infamous ‘baby’ comment

In February last year, $30 million worth sportscaster Erin appeared on the “Endless Hustle” podcast where she finally expressed what she felt about the viral interview moment.

“Not sure if anyone knows this, but my husband was on the field when it happened,” Andrews had said referring to the former NHL player Jarret Stoll.

“He was behind our camera guy on Fox, holding my phone taking a picture. Jimmy G. knew my husband was right there,” she claimed, adding that the QB wasn’t actually flirting with her.

The QB of the UNDEFEATED San Francisco @49ers! Jimmy Garoppolo joined @ErinAndrews after the TNF win! pic.twitter.com/eJTdw3WzeJ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2019

“Again, I’ll take it, but he wasn’t throwing any game my way. 42 years old, sure. I’ll take any of it,” Andrews stated. “No, it’s just an impression of like, ‘baby’ or ‘babe.’ You watch all those mic’d ups with Brady. He says babe all the time. One of my favorite things when Edelman or Gronk does the TB, ‘Hey, babe.’ And I think that’s a lot of where Jimmy G. got it from. I don’t know,” she continued.

Jimmy has shown glimpses of his class in several games throughout his career. However, through the years, he has proven to be extremely injury-prone.

Ahead of the 2022 season, there were a lot of rumors about 49ers looking to trade Jimmy G. However, the franchise ended up keeping him in the roster as a backup QB, whereas Trey Lance has been named QB1.

It will be interesting to see how he performs, if and when he gets a chance to play.

