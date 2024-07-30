Dallas Cowboys Injury Update: Jerry Jones Says Sam Williams’ ACL is Not Looking Good

Jun 5, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams (54) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

While one pass rusher is looking for an extension, another will be spending extended time on the sidelines. Sam Williams has seen his season come to a premature end due to a torn ACL, and Jerry Jones believes Micah Parsons may have to step up and shoulder the defense.

On the fourth day of the Cowboys’ training camp, Williams went down clutching his left knee during blocking drills in special teams practice. After receiving immediate medical attention, the medical staff carted him off the field for further evaluation.

Doctors later confirmed that Williams tore the ACL in his left knee and suffered a partial MCL tear, ending his season before it began. This unfortunate incident occurred before Dallas had even commenced their padded practice.

The Cowboys did next to nothing in free agency. I did not see their draft as instant impact. Now they’ve lost Sam Williams to a torn ACL. I’m sorry, but this keeps going from bad to worse. I cannot tell a lie: Right now I don’t see my team making the playoffs. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 29, 2024

Williams, drafted in the second round of the 2022 draft, has contributed 8.5 sacks in his first two years. Last season, he played less than 30% of the snaps but still ranked third on the team with 4.5 sacks. In fact, if not for the injury, he had the opportunity to increase his output and snap count this season with the departures of Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler in free agency.

With the loss of two experienced players and now Williams for the rest of the season, the Cowboys face a significant challenge as they find themselves notably short in pass-rushing department.

Who might replace Williams?

The Cowboy’s inactivity during this off-season, particularly during free agency has come back to haunt them. Aside from LB Eric Kendricks, no significant transfers were made since Williams was expected to play a big role behind Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Williams’ injury leaves the team with Viliami Fehoko Jr., Tyrus Wheat, and Durrell Johnson, none of whom made any worthwhile contributions last season. They also have Chauncey Golston who is capable of being deployed as both a DT and DE.

The Cowboys drafted four players on the defensive front. However, there is only Marshawn Kneeland who plays as a pass rusher. Drafted in the 2nd round of the 2024 draft, he has impressed so far in training with his physicality and seems to be a quick learner.

The season goes from bad to worse for the Cowboys. Not only are they short defensively, but things are also looking grim on offense. With no deal in sight for either Dak Prescott or CeeDee Lamb, combined with a lack of a run game and the loss of a left tackle, the Cowboys face a significant challenge in making the playoffs.

Despite the Cowboys finishing the last three seasons with a 12-5 record, expectations are low for a repeat performance. The Commanders now have better odds of making the postseason from the NFC East, and one can hold Jerry Jones’s poor management responsible for the critical situation.