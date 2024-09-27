Is Malik Nabers Really ‘Saving’ Daniel Jones? Cam Newton Weighs In on Giants QB’s “Clean Game”

Daniel Jones is performing better than last season. After opening-day struggles against the Vikings, he has delivered some clean and efficient performances, throwing multiple TD passes and no picks.

Advertisement

So the question that has been on everyone’s minds is -has Jones elevated his game or is rookie receiver Malik Nabers coming to his rescue?

Cam Newton thinks that the Giants QB has played a clean game against the Browns, protecting the ball and making plays.

During an episode of the 4&1 podcast, the former MVP stated that though Nabers has been phenomenal, fans should not get ahead of themselves as he wasn’t the only player on the field making plays.

Newton believes Jones deserves some credit for the turnaround, pointing out that the Giants QB has stuck to the plan:

“Don’t do that. Daniel Jones played a very clean game. He protected the football, and made plays he was supposed to make, but still put the ball in jeopardy but they didn’t capitalize.”

The Giants, according to Cam, have devised a “winning formula” for their QB. They are making sure he doesn’t have to overthrow the ball and make sure the supporting cast plays their role equally well.

They are adamant about running the ball and making sure that they utilize the clock well.

Newton agrees with his formula and further stated that the Giants need to keep Jones’s throws limited to 35 a game, give him the freedom to make plays with his feet by giving him some read options, allowing him to maintain his confidence.

That said, Newton believes Danny Dimes cannot play every role on the field and all the other guys need to do their job equally well, which a few players didn’t do against Cleveland.

Cam believes Jones wasn’t at fault for the first play of the game

During the same segment of the podcast, Newton reiterated Jones got blamed for all the mishaps, even though he played a clean game against Cleveland. He pointed out that it was the return specialist who was at fault for the Browns’ first Touchdown of the game, which they handed them on a silver platter.

The former Panthers QB also pointed out that Jones wasn’t at fault when the running back fumbled the ball in the 4th Quarter when the Giants were up by two scores. Cam believes everyone needs to do their job efficiently and stop blaming everything on the shot-caller.

“The first play of the game, the f*cking returner fumbles the ball. Is that Daniel Jones’s fault? They are about to put this game away, and the running back fumbles. Is that Daniel Jones’s fault?…The RB fumbles. That’s not Jones’ fault.”

Jones is having yet another clean game today against the Cowboys. By the end of the 3rd Quarter, he had thrown for 228 yards, completing 21 out of 24 attempted passes, though he hasn’t thrown a TD. Malik Nabers again had 7 catches for 79 yards, though he wasn’t the only one making plays.

Wan’Dale Robinson too had 9 receptions for 60 yards and gained many yards after catch which resulted in numerous first downs. They have yet to score a touchdown and scored all the points through field goals.