Is Matthew Stafford Thinking About Retirement After Multiple Concussions?

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford stands with his wife Kelly Stafford, and their twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler Stafford, while listening during a news conference announcing Matthew’s $135 million, five-year contract extension at the Lions’ training facility in Allen Park on Aug. 29, 2017.

Matthew Stafford’s 14th season in the NFL is full of frustrations and concussions. Last year, Matthew Stafford touched the sky with his hands by winning the Super Bowl for the first time in his long career.

This season, Stafford has encountered multiple concussions due to which, he might be the newest Rams player to be listed as a retirement candidate. The Pat McAfee show recently welcomed NFL insider Ian Rapoport to talk about Stafford’s potential retirement.

“I think Matthew Stafford will be back next season but I don’t know for sure.. the Rams will constantly reload until they can’t anymore” – @RapSheet#PMSOverreactionMonday pic.twitter.com/fI9bQGWLSs — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 21, 2022

Rapoport and McAfee talked about how sometimes fans fail to remember that NFL players are people with families and that Stafford may ultimately decide to retire for safety and family considerations. Rapoport added that while he believes Matthew Stafford will make a comeback in 2023, nothing is certain at this time.

Regarding Matthew Stafford’s decision to retire, Rapoport said, “I don’t know what his decision will be. I believe he will return, but I’m not sure. The overall health of the team is a factor, but I believe they will be alright.”

Also Read: Russell Wilson Becomes 2nd Highest Paid Quarterback Just Behind Aaron Rodgers After $245 Million Contract Extension with Broncos

Matthew Stafford’s wife was angry & concerned about his concussions

Kelly, who has been married to the Super Bowl LVI victor since 2015, has been very vocal about the kind of long term damage concussions can cause to a human’s brain.

Matthew was put in concussion protocol before too on Wednesday and shortly after that, Kelly Stafford had posted an emotional message on her Instagram story.

Kelly Stafford reacts to Matthew Stafford being placed in concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/t9yyTqnlgD — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) November 9, 2022

“If you follow the NFL, you probably heard Matthew was placed in concussion protocol,” Kelly had written. “If you’ve ever listened to my podcast, you know how important it is to me.”

“The head is not to be messed with and I hope that as this sport grows, so will concern for head health and research into it,” Kelly had added.

Now, her husband has faced another concussion and as one can expect, she would be extremely worried and anxious. Moreover, many fans are experts and opining that Kelly might ask her husband to call it quits as she just can’t see him suffering like this anymore.

Also Read: Tom Brady pitched a $211,995 luxury to show off his new deal with $570 million vehicle superpower