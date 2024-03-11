Is Nick Bosa Related to Joey Bosa? Do They Play for the Same NFL Team?

The NFL boasts several players with similar last names, often leading fans to wonder if they are related. For instance, Stefon and Trevon Diggs are brothers, but confusion arises with Quandre Diggs, who isn’t remotely related to them. So the question remains — Is Nick Bosa of the 49ers and Joey Bosa of the Chargers family or from different backgrounds?

For those scratching their heads, Joey and Nick are indeed biological siblings and were born to John and Cheryl Bosa in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Joey is the older sibling and was born on July 11, 1995, while Nick came along two years later on October 23, 1997. They might even seem like twins to some, as they have similar height and weight, with Joey standing at 6’4″, while Nick is an inch taller with both weighing close to 270 pounds.

Speaking of similarities, it’s not just their looks. Both Joey and Nick are standout defensive ends in the National Football League. Joey plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, while Nick suits up for the San Francisco 49ers. What’s more, they share the same jersey number, 97.

The number 97 seems special for their family. Their father, John Bosa, was a pro football player too, for the Miami Dolphins. He was selected 16th overall in the 1987 NFL draft and wore the same jersey number 97 during his time at both Boston College and with the Dolphins.

Joey and Nick are both first-round draft picks, just like their father. Joey was chosen as the third overall pick by the San Diego Chargers in 2016, while three years later, Nick was selected second overall by the San Francisco 49ers. Since then, they have played for their respective teams.

Interestingly, the only difference between the brothers seems to be the NFL teams they play for. However, there is speculation that the Chargers might release Joey ahead of the 2024 season. So, is there any chance for the sibling duo to end up in the Bay Area?

Chargers are Open to Trade Joey Bosa

With the New League Year set to begin on March 13th, all NFL teams must be under the salary cap by then. However, the Chargers find themselves in a bit of a bind, still exceeding the cap by $21 million, even though the cap has been increased by 13.6 percent this season.

As a result, the franchise is taking action, particularly with players eating up a big chunk of their budget. One such player is defensive end Joey Bosa, who has one of the highest contracts for the 2024 season at $36.61 million, according to OverTheCap. Furthermore, there are speculations in the NFL market suggesting that the Chargers might trade or release Bosa from their team.

As a standout defensive player, Joey Bosa has already caught the attention of NFL teams eagerly awaiting his release from the Chargers. Among them, the San Francisco 49ers, as stated by a Chargers insider, might be interested in him. Moreover, it would be a wish come true for Nick and Joey, who have always wished to play alongside each other.

If both brothers join forces on the same team, the Niners could become an unstoppable force. Their talent on the gridiron is undeniable. Joey boasts 67.0 sacks and 321 tackles in eight seasons, while Nick isn’t far behind with 53.5 sacks and 209 tackles in five seasons.

In 2023, Nick landed a five-year, $170 million extension with the 49ers, making him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league. Now, the big question is, what kind of contract will Joey Bosa secure next?