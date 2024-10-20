Major Injury Updates on Joey Bosa and DJ Chark Jr. (Groin) by Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh

Oct 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) came out of their bye strong and defeated the Denver Broncos 23-16 in Week 6. In Week 7, they host the Arizona Cardinals in their first prime-time game under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh spoke with reporters on Saturday ahead of his team’s Monday Night Football affair and updated the fans on the status of edge rusher Joey Bosa. According to Harbaugh – a man of few words – Bosa is on the mend.

“[He’s] progressing good. We’re encouraged by that.”

The former Ohio State collegian missed Los Angeles’ last two contests with a hip ailment. With a “doubtful” designation on the final injury report, he is unlikely to play on Monday Night.

On the offensive side, the Chargers’ biggest free agent acquisition may finally be making his team debut. Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (groin) spent the first portion of the season on injured reserve but could suit up on Monday. Harbaugh described Chark’s recovery process in a similar fashion to that of Bosa.

“[He has] been ramping back up… it has been steady, good progress… DJ’s a really good player, and we’ll be excited when he’s back.”

Chark is questionable for Week 7. His activation would be a welcome sight for a Los Angeles receiving corps that has been hampered by injury in recent games.

The Chargers have three WRs questionable for Monday Night Football

Chark, who’s currently in his 21-day practice window after being designated to return from injured reserve, is technically not yet on Los Angeles’ 53-man roster. Beyond him, half of the Chargers’ six wide receivers are questionable or doubtful to play on Monday. And all three of those men play key roles in Los Angeles’ operation.

Ladd McConkey – Questionable (Hip): Leads LAC in REC. & YDS; 2nd in Receiving TD

Quentin Johnston – Doubtful (Ankle): Leads LAC in Receiving TD; 2nd in REC. & YDS.

Derius Davis – Questionable (Hamstring): Primary Kick Returner & Punt Returner

Chark, a 6-foot-3, 200-lb. receiver, possesses the same body type and general skill set as the 6-foot-4, 215-lb. Johnston. Assuming McConkey is active, Chark’s insertion into the lineup would allow quarterback Justin Herbert and offensive coordinator Greg Roman to maintain their typical game plan.

Los Angeles and Arizona are playing the second Monday Night Football game of Week 7. The first – Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – will air on ABC/ESPN at 8:15 p.m. E.T. Kickoff between the Cardinals and Chargers will occur at 9:00 p.m. E.T., exclusively on ESPN+.