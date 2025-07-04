Is Patrick Mahomes Richer Than Alex Smith? A Net Worth Comparison Between the Chiefs QB and His “Mentor”

Alex Smith was already a 13-year NFL veteran when a baby-faced Patrick Mahomes arrived in Kansas City. After enduring a rollercoaster career in San Francisco—marked by injuries and ultimately losing his starting job to Colin Kaepernick—the former No. 1 overall pick found new life with the Chiefs. Under offensive mastermind Andy Reid, Smith enjoyed a career resurgence and delivered some of his best seasons.

Advertisement

But when Mahomes began turning heads in practice, Smith knew the writing was on the wall. Rather than resist the inevitable, he chose to embrace the role of mentor—and that’s exactly what he did.

Mahomes appeared in just one game during his rookie season, but that was all the Chiefs needed to see. Confident they had found their franchise quarterback, they moved on from Smith and never looked back. Yet Smith harbored no bitterness. He understood Reid had a plan, and after watching Mahomes go on to win multiple MVPs and Super Bowls, he openly acknowledged that the young star had simply outplayed him.

How does Smith’s Net Worth Compare to Mahomes’?

Smith went on to finish his career in Washington, where he suffered a devastating leg injury before retiring in 2021 after 16 NFL seasons. Throughout his career, he earned an impressive $210 million in salary alone, averaging around $14 million per year.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he ranks as the 21st highest-paid player in NFL history, with a net worth estimated at $95 million. Not bad for a quarterback whose career was often defined by injuries and inconsistency.

Well—for now—Smith is slightly ahead. Mahomes’ net worth currently sits around $90 million, despite earning a staggering $86 million in 2023 alone. However, that gap won’t last long. With a $46 million annual salary and a slew of high-profile endorsements, Mahomes is on pace to surpass Smith very soon.

Both quarterbacks already rank among the top 25 richest NFL players of all time. But Mahomes still has at least a decade left in his career. Given the ballooning contract values and his unmatched popularity, there’s a real chance he could climb into the top five and eventually surpass the $200 million net worth mark.