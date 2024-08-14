Kliff Kingsbury Lauds Rookie Jayden Daniels’ Energy To Trash Talk Bobby Wagner and Other Veterans

Jayden Daniels’ stock has been rising ahead of his rookie season with the Commanders. His energy during the offseason has been infectious and Kliff Kingsbury is impressed with the attitude that he has shown during practices.

During his recent media availability, the Commanders’ offensive coordinator spoke highly of Daniels’ intensity. He revealed the rookie is fearless and has even talked trash to seasoned pros like Bobby Wagner. Kingsbury said,

“First just as a guy, he’s humble but very very competitive when he gets on the field. I mean he talks as much trash as anybody on the field- off the field you never you never guess it. But he’s out there just getting guys with everybody,”

After spending time coaching at USC and leading the Cardinals, Kingsbury is relishing the chance to focus specifically on the offensive side of things. The switch from overseeing everything to sculpting the offense is a refreshing change for him. And it’s showing how he’s connecting with his new team, especially with his new quarterback.

Daniels’ competitive edge and willingness to mix up the shake even with the veterans, are just parts of what makes him stand out. According to Kingsbury, Daniels combines that fierce drive with a humble attitude off the field. And he will now be heading to an amazing field play.

Jayden Daniels Might Have a Dreamy Initiation in the NFL Very Soon

Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers are about to take their friendly rivalry to the next level in a highly anticipated game. The two former LSU stars, now competing in the NFL, are gearing up for an exciting Week 2 clash that promises to be anything but ordinary.

Daniels enjoyed a stellar college career and is now the Commanders’ new starting quarterback. Meanwhile, Nabers is expected to make waves as a dynamic wideout for the Giants. The duo have been in constant touch and are excited to face each other for the first time. The Giants star said,

“Jayden and I have been hyping this up like it’s the Super Bowl. We’re constantly talking, planning, and even trash-talking. But when it’s time for kickoff, it’s all business… I just want to walk off that field with a win, even if it means getting one over on my best friend.” ”

Their time at LSU was special as they not only connected off the field but were a potent duo on it too. As a true freshman in 2021, the wide receiver racked up 417 yards and four touchdowns, setting the stage for a remarkable career. By 2022, Nabers was a key starter, earning MVP honors in the Citrus Bowl, where he also caught a memorable touchdown pass from Daniels.

As they prepare to face off, both want to bring their A-game and get one over their friend and former teammate.