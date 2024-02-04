‘More Embarrassing Than When He Ripped His Pants’: Fans React To Tom Brady’s Nightmare Tee Shot At Pebble Beach

Feb 1, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; NFL former quarterback Tom Brady hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary NFL quarterback, Tom Brady, was recently seen teeing it off at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, partnered alongside Keegan Bradley. However, the seven-time Super Bowl winner had a nightmare start at Pebble Beach.

Brady reminded everyone that despite achieving great heights in the field of sports, he was still a human. While he was teeing off his first shot, he tossed the ball barely some feet farther on the ground. Soon after that, the video of his embarrassing moment went viral on X (formerly Twitter) and fans reacted to it in the most epic way possible.

Fans React To Tom Brady’s Golf Mishap at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

After Tom Brady’s video went viral on X, fans dived in to share multiple responses. One of the fans recalled Brady ripping off his pants back in 2020 at ‘The Match: Tiger vs Phil,’ and wrote that the recent moment was even more embarrassing.

Barstool Sports shared the video on X and wrote that the seven-time golfer was like one of them.

Another fan called Tom Brady’s Oops moment as one of the “top 5 all-time moments on the PGA Tour”.

A fan wrote that even winning seven Super Bowls would not help Brady recover from this embarrassing moment.

Fans were quick to judge Tom Brady’s embarrassing golf moment at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Let’s take a look at some top comments from fans on X:

Even Tom Brady himself reacted to his embarrassing video shared by Barstool Sports. He laughed off and said that the “driver was off the rack”.

Well, everyone who has played golf might have experienced a similar embarrassing moment sometime in their life. Tom Brady’s moment was not a new thing. He may face backlash for this online, but, his brilliance in the NFL can not be ignored. After all, he is one of the legends of American football.