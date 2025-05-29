Is Stefon Diggs Dating Cardi B? How the “Bodak Yellow” Rapper Addressed the Rumors in 2024

It’s always hard to keep up with Stefon Diggs’ love life. The former Bills wideout has gained a reputation for dating multiple high-profile women over the years, and now, it seems he might have a new romantic interest—none other than rapper Cardi B. Rumors began swirling after the two were spotted together at a nightclub in New York City on Valentine’s Day, sparking speculation that they might be more than just friends.

As per People, Whispers of a possible relationship actually date back to last October, when podcaster DJ Akademiks first linked the pair on his YouTube channel. But what does Cardi B have to say about all this? She addressed the speculation on Instagram, making it clear that the internet loves to run wild with stories, and she has no intention of playing into it.

“The internet is insane. All these rumors are so crazy. That’s why I don’t want to address it, because this s— is funny. I’m just going to let it ride out, because I think it’s cute. It’s funny. I’m going to let people think what they want to think.”

Cardi B may have brushed off the dating rumors, but she never outright denied them, and their recent public appearances are only adding fuel to the fire. In April, Stefon Diggs and Cardi were once again spotted together at a nightclub, dancing closely and clearly enjoying each other’s company.

Then, just this month, the two were seen courtside at a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, arriving hand-in-hand. At this point, it’s getting harder to write off the speculation—their connection may not be official, but it certainly doesn’t look like they’re “just friends.”

However, a recent video circulating online shows Diggs aboard a yacht in Miami, openly flirting with multiple women. Interestingly, Cardi B was also at that same party, seen in the background of the footage.

Stefon Diggs will lead the Patriots receiver room like he’s leading the crew of this boat. That’s my WR1 pic.twitter.com/Qcc9mQSlHs — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) May 27, 2025

As expected, the video made its way to the Patriots’ front office and head coach Mike Vrabel. During a recent press conference, the former Titans coach acknowledged the footage and addressed the situation, emphasizing the importance of players making smart decisions both on and off the field, and confirmed that he and the organization had spoken directly with Diggs about the incident.

“Well, it’s something we are aware of, and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field, and we’re hoping that with our time here on the field today, and that when we don’t have a script and we’re on call periods that we’re making great decisions and so the message will be the same for all our players that we’re trying to make great descisions. Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefan will remain between him and me.”

To add to the noise, Diggs has also been absent from the team’s OTAs. While participation is technically voluntary, Vrabel made it clear that he expects players to be present, or at the very least, to keep open lines of communication with him if they’re not attending

Stefon Diggs has always carried a bit of a complicated reputation, and it seems like some of those concerns are resurfacing. The Patriots brought him in to provide leadership for their young receiving corps and to serve as a key weapon for their developing quarterback.

That said, these offseason workouts are voluntary, and Diggs is simply enjoying his break before the real work begins. If he shows up ready to perform when it matters, his offseason choices shouldn’t be a major concern. Ultimately, it’s what he does on the field that will define his impact.