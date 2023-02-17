Karl Malone’s Son Demetress Bell’s Net Worth: How Much Has the Former Bills Star Earned Thus Far?

One of the NBA’s greatest power forward Karl Malone’s name is back in the spotlight. Him being named as the judge for the All-Star Dunk Contest has brought attention to his past life. That attention seems to have spread over to another famous personality too, We’re talking about Malone’s eldest son, former NFL offensive tackle Demetress Bell.

Malone’s selection as the judge has fans all over questioning the NFL on their decision. Mainly due to the fact that Malone at 20 years old, had a physical relationship with a 13-year-old girl, impregnating her. Though the family refused to file criminal charges against him, they did settle out of court for an undisclosed amount. Where does Demetress Bell fall in all this? Well, he is the son born out of that affair.

Bell and Malone never had proper contact with each other for a very long time. In fact, in the initial years before the lawsuit, Malone denied any involvement with Bell’s mother. However, Bell would grow up with his father’s athletic prowess, earning himself a name in the NCAA circles as a prolific basketball and football player. He would eventually end up in the NFL, drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2008.

How well has Demetress Bell done without his father’s help?

Despite the lack of support from his superstar father, Demetress Bell made quite a name for himself growing up. Primarily a softball player, he switched to playing basketball when he joined high school. Later, after joining college, he tried out football for the first time, before ultimately committing to play in the NFL.

Bell played in the NFL for 5 years, 4 of which he spent with the Buffalo Bills. He then spent another year with the Philadelphia Eagles, before finally joining the Dallas Cowboys for a month-long stint. That ended Bell’s short but sweet affair with NFL and football. What’s interesting is that he might just be the only NFL player who joined a franchise with less than 3 years of organized football experience.

Overall, Demetress Ball has done quite well for himself. With a net worth of over $5 million, he is now leading a comfortable life. He is also reportedly in constant touch with his father, who has finally acknowledged his mistakes and is working to fix them.

