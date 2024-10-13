How Gunnar Helm and Quinn Ewers’ Clutch Connection Led to Longhorns’ Win Over Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns romped to another victory in week 6 of the CFB over the number 18-ranked Oklahoma, defeating them 34-3. Quinn Ewers, who has been out since September 15th with an oblique injury, returned to the team as QB1, and his impact on the receivers, particularly the Tight-End Gunnar Helm, was clearly visible.

Quinn passed for 191 yards, one TD, and a pick while Helm led the team in receiving yards with 91 yards on just five receptions to go with one TD. In the previous two matches, the Tight End, playing with Arch Manning, had 6 catches for 31 yards combined.

In the games that started with Ewers as his QB, he averaged 70 yards and two touchdowns per match while without his favorite QB, his average dropped to 15.5 yards and O TDs. The Longhorns QB1 likes the big man down the field. Helm played four games this season with Quinn, and he has 280 yards on 15 receptions.

Helm’s presence down the fields, especially in the end zone, is important in big matches against the top-ranked side. Against Michigan Wolverines, he had seven receptions for 98 yards and one TD, while Ewers threw for 246 yards and 3 TDs.

Today against the Sooners, the Tight End yet again crossed the 90-yard mark. The Longhorns also made a novelty play that only someone like Gunnar could have made it possible. Ewers through a quick lateral slant pass to the wideout, Mathew Holden, who threw it 30 yards down the field. Being a receiver, he left it a little short and threw the ball into the double coverage.

However, Helm leaped into the air and caught the ball before going down at the 1-yard line. Texas QB1 benefitted from the play, rushing the ball toward the end zone for a TD.

Quarterbacks are often tasked with spreading the ball across the offense, but many have a favorite target they consistently rely on. Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne showcased a strong connection at Clemson, a bond the Jaguars preserved by drafting both players. Similarly, Tua Tagovailoa’s chemistry with Jaylen Waddle during their Alabama days led the Dolphins to reunite them, selecting Waddle a year after drafting Tua.

In college, Davante Adams caught 233 passes for over 3,000 yards from Derek Carr during their time together at Fresno State. Carr threw for 9,187 yards and 87 touchdowns in those two seasons, so it was no surprise when Adams chose to join his former college quarterback in Las Vegas.

Joe Burrow’s partnership with Ja’Marr Chase not only won LSU a national championship but also propelled the Bengals to the Super Bowl, solidifying one of the most electric QB-WR duos in the NFL.

That said, the Longhorns will take on 5th ranked Georgia Bulldogs and we might see Quinn Ewers-Helm connection again against a strong defense.