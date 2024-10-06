Is the Cowboys vs. Steelers Matchup Poised to Set New Viewership Records? Mike Tomlin Explains

This week on America’s Game of the Week, new chapters will be added to the historic rivalry. As the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Dallas Cowboys, the blue-blood rivalry forged in the 70s will cater to nostalgia for both fan bases. The two have battled in three Super Bowls, most by any two teams.

While the Steel Current claimed bragging rights in two of them, the Cowboys solidified their dynasty with a win in the 1996 Super Bowl. Given the different divisions the squads play for, Mike Tomlin acknowledged the legacy of this rivalry. He sat down with Tony Dungy to discuss the impact of week 5 SNF game.

The coach mentioned that he tried to block the outside noise, but the hype made it impossible to ignore the magnitude of this matchup. This game, per Tomlin, can easily become the most-watched regular season game in NFL history. Thus, reminding his players of its significance.

” To be quite honest with you, I don’t want to run from it. I want to give them an opportunity to do something about it. We talked about it at the top of the week. I wanted to put an edge on our preparation. We got a chance to be a part of the maybe most-watched regular season game in NFL history. That’s the way I presented it.”

Tomlin highlighted that the brand value of the Steelers and the Cowboys adds an extra dimension to this game. These clubs possess the ability to attract viewership and ticket sales. Giving it a prime time slot just makes it more special and he is cherishing the opportunity to be part of it.

The Cowboys are currently leading the all-time series 17-16. However, the Steelers have delivered better this season so far. The home team goes into the game as slight favorites with a 3-1 record compared to Dallas’ 2-2.

Although the team rivalries are a capitalizing point for the viewership, the players also add value to these numbers. From Steelers’ camp, defensive professionals T.J. Watt and Aaron Shampklin donned the Cowboys colors once, this could easily make the SNF clash a revenge game.

Meanwhile, the QB Dak Prescott will face the Steel City for the first time since 2016. All these facts and speculations add to the anticipation. So, where can one watch this storied rivalry?

Where to watch the Steelers vs the Cowboys?

While the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh can house 68k fans, many fans might tune into their devices to watch another chapter of this rivalry on Sunday. As per NBC Sports, the fans can watch NBC for the live coverage of the game on their television. The game will also stream on the Peacock app.

Sunday’s match-up marks the first time that the two teams will go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football. The game will commence at 7:00 p.m. ET on October 6.

The Steelers will be without their running back Cordarrelle Patterson and guard James Daniels. On the other hand, the Cowboys could be without star rusher Michah Parsons, who is still recovering from a high ankle sprain.