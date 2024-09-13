Is Tom Brady This Year’s Taylor Swift?: Cam Newton Wonders Why the NFL is “Pushing” the GOAT on Football Fans

Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys’ 33-17 win over the Cleveland Browns ended up becoming the Tom Brady show. After all, it was the GOATed former QB’s debut as a broadcaster. However, not everyone saw the hype.

Cam Newton, for one, described it as the league pushing Brady on football fans. Much like they did with Taylor Swift last year (his words, not ours).

On his 4th & 1 podcast, the former Carolina Panthers QB revealed that he thought TB12’s broadcasting debut was over the top. Newton likened the excessive focus of cameras on Brady’s grand entrance to the NFL’s relentless promotion of Travis Kelce’s girlfriend’s appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games in the 2023 season.

Newton observed,

“Why is the NFL just pushing Tom Brady on us like this?…Every time you looked up, it was Taylor Swift. I couldn’t watch the damn Kansas City Chiefs game without seeing Taylor Swift…I probably saw her two to three times.”

He even questioned why other prominent commentators like Stephen A. Smith, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Greg Olsen and Tony Romo never received such treatment just like Brady is receiving.

Moreover, Newton poked fun at Brady’s famous catchphrase, “Let’s F***ing Go!” which the ex-Patriots star was often heard screaming to teammates on game days and quipped whether the league will now end up creating a special “LFG Award” just for the Hall of Famer.

While Newton understands Brady is the GOAT and his debut as a Fox Sports Analyst is historical, he clearly hinted that the NFL might be going too far in celebrating it. “It’s a little extra on the sauce,” he concluded.

In Week 2, Tom Brady will be heading to Dallas when the Cowboys take on the New Orleans Saints.