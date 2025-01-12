Is Travis Hunter Not Attending the NFL 2025 Draft? Potential No.1 Pick Sets the Record Straight

Deion Sanders recently made heads swirl when he implied on the Rich Eisen Show that his two boys, Shedeur and Travis Hunter, will not attend the 2025 NFL Drafts. Since then, the Heisman winner’s fans have been clamoring for confirmation, as many see him as a potential No.1 pick. After months of conjecture, we finally have clarity.

In the latest episode of The Travis Hunter Show, co-host Boog asked the Buffs star to clear the air about whether the rumors about him not attending the 2025 NFL Draft were true. Much to his fans’ delight, Hunter said that he will be attending the Drafts to ensure he gets to walk the stage with pride in case he becomes the Number 1 pick.

The two-way CFB superstar acknowledged the prestige of being the No. 1 pick and admitted that he would not miss an opportunity like that, considering he would be the first person from his lineage to be honored with that privilege.

Hunter thus confirmed that he will be present in Green Bay next April, hoping to enter the stage with a wide smile.

“I don’t know about none of that. If I’m the number one pick, I only get to walk that stage one time with a smile on my face. Got to do it. First person in my family to do it. Oh, I’m definitely doing it.”

That said, if the betting odds are to be believed, it’s unlikely that the Buffs star will end up as the No. 1 pick. According to the odds board at FanDuel Sportsbook, Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward is the heavy favorite to be the first overall pick at -125. Following Cam is Shedeur at +105, while the Heisman winner has odds of +1000 — odds that essentially rule him out of being the No. 1 pick.

For some, seeing the Heisman winner not guaranteed a top-two draft pick seems outrageous. However, considering that the Titans and the Browns hold the first two spots and both have a glaring need for a quarterback, it’s unsurprising to see Cam and Shedeur ranked above him.

However, Travis is a unicorn among all the prospects entering the Drafts. As a two-way player with astute leadership skills, he is equipped to impact all facets of the game.

So it makes sense for Travis Hunter to still harbor hopes of being the No. 1 pick, as the solution his profile offers to the Titans is comparable to what a pure playmaker provides.