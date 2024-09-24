Is Trevor Lawrence Married? All You Need to Know About Jaguars QB’s High School Sweetheart Marissa Mowry

Things might not be going well for the Jaguars and their QB, Trevor Lawrence, but the same is not true for his personal life.

He is currently expecting his first child with his wife, Marissa Mowry, whom he married back in 2021. So who is Mrs Lawrence and when did Jags QB meet her?

As reported by People, Marissa met Trevor back when they were in 5th grade but the couple didn’t start dating until 2016 when they were in Cartersville High School, Georgia. The couple has been together since, with Mowry standing by Lawrence through his football journey.

The high-school sweethearts attended their junior and senior proms in 2017 and 2018 respectively before they went to their respective colleges.

After four years of dating, Trevor popped the big question to Marissa in 2020, in front of everyone at Clemson University Stadium, while he was still playing for the Tigers. He planned the entire event, dressed in a suit, and got down on one knee to ask his future wife to marry him.

While he became one the highest-paid QBs in the league this off-season, inking a massive 5-year $275 million deal, the 2024 season is not going well for the former first pick.

In the endearing video from the proposal, a delighted Marissa was shocked, covering her mouth in surprise, but unsurprisingly said yes. She later called it the “easiest decision of her life” on Instagram.

A year later, on April 10th, 2021—before Trevor joined the Jacksonville Jaguars—the couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends.

Marissa shared photos of the beautiful day on Instagram, with Trevor looking dashing in a three-piece black suit, while she stunned in a traditional white gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence)

The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary this year and two months later on June 27th, 2024, they announced Marissa’s pregnancy, “stating that a little Lawrence is on its way.”

Trevor chose Marissa as his wife not just for their strong connection, but because he knew she shared his passion for sports, having been an athlete herself in college.

Marissa, like Trevor, was an athlete in college

Marissa attended Anderson University and played soccer in college. She revealed that she started playing the sport when she was five and enjoyed it before giving it up in 2020.

However, she stated that COVID-19 and her early graduation meant she could no longer continue her soccer career. While she knew it was her time to say goodbye and leave that part of life behind to move on to different and better things, it was painful for her to leave it all behind her.

Now, aside from being a famous WAG and soon-to-be mother, she is an influencer and an event planner. She announced her job with Love, Gigi Events back in 2021, stating in a social media post about her love for party planning and expressing her excitement about following her dreams.

Since her marriage with Trevor, she has been his rock, standing beside him and supporting his passion. Being his no.1 fan, she is often present at every one of his games.

The Jags QB couldn’t have asked for a better person to stand beside him and he will need her support once again this season as the Jaguars struggle continues.