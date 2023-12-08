Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Marissa Wins Fans With Her All-Black Game Day Outfit Against the Bengals, Despite QB’s Unfortunate Injury

Trevor Lawrence displayed visible distress after a seemingly severe ankle injury during Monday night’s close loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans were deeply concerned about witnessing their star quarterback endure a painful juncture. Fortunately, the Jaguars later confirmed it was a high-ankle sprain, relieving initial fears of a more severe injury.

The Jaguars missed an overtime victory opportunity, which could have propelled them to the top of the conference. Moreover, there are questions arising about holding off the Texans and the Colts in the tightening divisional battle. Amidst the drama, Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa captured Jacksonville fans’ hearts with her phenomenal game-day outfit.

After Monday Night Football, Marissa shared her game day outfit on Instagram, stunning in an all-black ensemble featuring a Jaguars’ logo. She rocked black leather boots, a skin-tight sleeveless jumpsuit, and a short furry jacket. She earned widespread praise for her alluring fashion choice as she captioned the post, “This one’s for the girls.”

Marissa’s pictures sparked mixed reactions from fans. While some were in awe of the snapshots, others extended their best wishes for the injured QB.

Marissa Mowry‘s game-day outfit garnered praise from many female fans who described it as “Hot,” “Iconic,” and “the most perfect December fit.” Comments flooded in, expressing admiration like “QUEEN” and “I love this fit.”

Fans also inquired about Trevor Lawrence’s injury, showing concern and support, with one saying, “Praying for Trevor and hope he is healing little more day by day! Love you guys.”

Recently, Marissa Lawrence expressed gratitude for the “amazing” Jaguars community’s support after Trevor Lawrence’s ankle injury. Sharing heartfelt messages on her Instagram Stories, she highlighted the outpouring of support from fans. The couple received an abundance of comforting messages following the challenging moment in Monday’s overtime loss to the Bengals.

“Really overwhelmed by people’s kindness and love. Just wanted to share something positive and thank everyone truly for your prayers and support. Grateful to be surrounded by so many amazing people.” Trevor Lawrence’s wife said.

Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 3,004 yards, secured 14 touchdowns, and contributed seven rushing scores in his impressive 2023 season. The Jaguars have an 8-4 record and lead the AFC South. They face the Browns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Cleveland.