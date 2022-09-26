Who is Trevor Lawrence’s girlfriend(now wife) Marissa Mowry; complete relationship timeline

22-year-old Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence married his high school sweetheart Marissa Mowry last year and the power couple is going as strong as ever.

Trevor Lawrence was widely considered to be the best quarterback prospect available in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars roped him in and he has been the team’s starting QB since his rookie season.

After becoming an NFL star in a very short period of time, his love story with high school sweetheart Marissa Lawrence has pulled the interest of football fans around the world.

Also Read: “Trevor Lawrence is the real deal no question” Jerry Jones has high praise for Jaguars QB

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry’s love story

Before even starting his NFL career, Trevor Lawrence got himself a wedding ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence)

The Jaguars quarterback wed his longterm partner Marissa Mowry in Bluffton, South Carolina, in April 2021. In the summer of 2020, Lawrence proposed to Mowry while making a heartfelt Instagram post to his future bride.

The quarterback and his future wife originally met in 2016 while both were in senior year of high school. In the stadium of Clemson University, they got engaged in 2020.

Mowry had penned a touching letter about marrying the quarterback soon after the couple announced their engagement. “When I sat down and looked back to our engagement day, I just felt overwhelmed with gratitude that I get to marry my best friend and that he had the most thoughtful, romantic proposal prepared,” she had written.

Who is Marissa Mowry

21-year-old Marissa Mowry was born on November 10th, 1999. She hails from Cartersville and went to Cartersville High School and Anderson University alongside Lawrence.

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa celebrates birthday with champagne party https://t.co/AST0U1SkjM pic.twitter.com/08LNr2SpE2 — New York Post (@nypost) November 21, 2021

Mowry first met the quarterback in middle school, and they dated for four years before getting engaged in July 2020. Their relationship started in May 2016.

Marissa loves to play football is an aspiring athlete. She played soccer while attending Anderson University. The young and dynamic couple is loved by NFL fans we can expect the affection to grow even more in the coming days.

Also Read: “I was a little nervous in my first NFL game”: Trevor Lawrence Admits