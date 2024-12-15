mobile app bar

Panthers WR Adam Thielen Shares a Meaningful Gesture for Randy Moss as He Rolls Up to the Cowboys Game

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Randy Moss and Adam Thielen

Randy Moss (L), Adam Thielen (R) / USA TODAY Sports

The football world has been praying for Randy Moss following his announcement that he has cancer. Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen also showed his support, and in a unique way, just before Carolina was set to host the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium.

Thielen was spotted wearing a vintage Moss jersey from his days in Minnesota. It had the #84 number prominently displayed on the front, a number that Moss used to wear as a Viking. And unsurprisingly, Thielen received immense praise for the gesture from fans.

On Friday, Moss announced that the doctors had found a cancerous mass in his bile duct. He has already undergone a serious surgery that lasted six hours, and for the time being, he is struggling to walk without a cane.

As a result, Thielen’s small gesture has been meaningful among fans, described by some as a “class act.” That said, it’s also possible that he has ties to Moss from back in his days with the Vikings.

One fan surprisingly shared a picture of Thielen as a kid, wearing Moss’s #84 jersey.

It was quite wholesome for everyone to come together and appreciate Moss and Thielen. The diagnosis seemingly came out of nowhere and was a shock to the football world. We are all wishing Randy a healthy recovery.

Can Thielen’s tribute spur a win?

While it may come as a shock to many, the Carolina Panthers are favored to beat the Dallas Cowboys at home today. It’s the first time in 34 games that they have been favored against an opponent. Some Panthers fans think that Thielen and his Moss tribute are a good sign that he’s locked in and set to have a huge day in honor of Randy Moss. It just might be the case.

Thielen has been on the same page with Bryce Young since returning from injury. Following an eight-reception game where he recorded 99 yards and a touchdown, last week he ended with nine catches for 102 yards and a touchdown that was never counted. It’s almost as though Thielen has been tapping into his Moss-like skills lately.

We’ll see come game-time if the Panthers are up for the challenge. But for now, a nice heartfelt tribute is a good start to the day for Thielen and Carolina.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. University of Oregon graduate with Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. Reese has been a fan of the NFL since he was young. He is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. His favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. His favorite player changes but currently he supports Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb the most. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA- you name it, Reese probably watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these