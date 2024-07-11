“There’s 14 Schools in Big 10”: Laiatu Latu & Cam Jordan Aren’t Pleased With CFB Realignment

The recent CFB realignment sent shockwaves through the college football world last year. The Pac-12’s dismantling and the expansion of the Big 12, Big Ten, and ACC sparked diverse reactions from fans and analysts alike. Some were excited about new conference matchups, while others lamented over the loss of historic rivalries.

Former UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu recently shared his thoughts on the CFB realignment, more from a player’s perspective. On the NFL Network podcast, Latu sat down with New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan to discuss the realignment confirmed last year.

Latu did not hold back while expressing his disapproval of the changes. He argued that the Pac-12 was “the best conference by far” due to its unpredictability and level of competition. He pointed out practical concerns with the Pac-12’s dissolution and West Coast teams now playing East Coast opponents, adding that “flights are going to be messed up.”

Jordan, whose alma mater the University of California was also in the Pac-12, was of the same opinion as Latu. He further elaborated, suggesting that none of it makes sense anymore:

“BIG-10 don’t even know how many schools are in BIG-10, that’s just misleading. There’s 14 schools in the BIG-10. There’s 13 schools in Big 12. The Pac made the most sense. It was Pac-8, we expanded to Pac-10, Pac-10 to Pac-12, you keep up with how many schools you have. BIG-10 over there like the SEC. They don’t know what they want to do.”

Both Jordan and Latu, whose colleges moved from Pac-12 to BIG-10 and ACC respectively, struggled to understand the rationale behind this shift. Their opinions align with concerns raised by many when the realignment was announced, questioning the long-term stability of these new alignments.

Even before the CFB realignment was confirmed, Analyst Adam Breneman had offered a contrasting viewpoint on the matter.

CFB Analyst Pointed Out The Positives Of CFB Realignment

CBreneman offered a different take on the CFB realignment debate, contrasting the player perspectives shared by Laiatu Latu and Cameron Jordan. On his podcast “Next Up With Adam,” Breneman argued, back before the realignment was confirmed, that the current reshuffling hasn’t spelled doom for college football, despite initial fears.

Breneman pointed out that while the realignment has sparked negative reactions, history suggests fans and teams will adapt over time. He drew parallels to similar concerns raised during the 2011 and 2014 realignments, which ultimately didn’t derail the sport.

Remember what Adam Breneman had to say about the CFB conference realignment? “People will adjust to things with time, even if the initial reaction is that it’s detrimental.” Do you agree?#CFB #CollegeFootball #NFL (c/t: @NextUpWithAdam ) pic.twitter.com/1WIoo1LLMq — Yagya Bhargava ★ (@The_YB_Vibe) July 11, 2024

Breneman gave out the BIG East’s dissolution and the Big 12’s loss of powerhouse schools like Texas A&M, Colorado, Nebraska, and Missouri as examples. “The fan base brags about it and they recruit to it all the time,” Breneman explained. Moreover, Breneman believes this pattern of adjustment will likely repeat with the latest wave of CFB realignments.