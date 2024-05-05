Colts’ 1st Round Pick Laiatu Latu Shares First NFL Paycheck Plans as Maxx Crosby Reflects on His Rookie Year

The Colts’ new edge pass rusher, Laiatu Latu, has a journey that’s nothing short of remarkable. From nearly retiring from football to becoming a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, his story is truly inspirational. And now, as he prepares to cash his first NFL paycheck, the former UCLA star already has a clear idea of where his hard-earned money will be spent.

During an episode of Maxx Crosby’s podcast “The Rush,” Laiatu Latu’s response to a question about his first purchase post-draft was refreshingly straightforward: “I don’t got a car right now, so a car.” When pressed further on the type of car he’d like, Latu admitted, “Shoot, I don’t know.”

Laiatu also revealed that he hadn’t been actively looking for a car and didn’t know much about them either. “I haven’t been looking. I don’t know nothing about cars,” he confessed.

Nevertheless, Laiatu Latu’s modest plans for his first NFL paycheck stand in contrast to the extravagant purchases made by some players upon entering the league. While many athletes fulfill long-held dreams, like Maurice Drew-Jones buying a house or LaDainian Tomlinson gifting his mother a home and a car, Latu’s focus remains simple.

He only wishes to have the means to travel from home to the Colts’ facility. Maxx Crosby, however, suggested during the show that Latu might benefit from waiting before splurging on a car.

Maxx Crosby Shared a Car With His Wife Rachel

When Laiatu Latu expressed uncertainty about which car to buy, Maxx Crosby reflected on his own rookie days. He recounted sharing a Ford Fusion with his then-girlfriend, now-wife, Rachel Washburn, while also reminiscing about Rachel driving him to training sessions and workouts when he was in Oakland.

Despite the opportunity to purchase a luxurious car upon joining the Raiders after the 2019 NFL draft, Crosby questioned the necessity, recognizing the practicality of their shared vehicle arrangement.

“I knew I was going to Vegas. I’m like ‘I could buy a nice car’ but what’s the point? I’m going to probably rent it. I have enough bread to buy one, but it’s like, is it really worth it? So I didn’t get one, then I went to Vegas. I got like a free car from a Chevrolet dealer,” Maxx Crosby disclosed.

Maxx then advised Latu against rushing into a decision about his first paycheck. He emphasized the importance of taking time to assess one’s needs before spending.

Moreover, given Latu’s upbringing and resilience in overcoming a severe injury, he is potentially not thinking about rushing into what to buy over succeeding on the grandest stage.