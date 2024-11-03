“It Can’t Be Warm”: Kay Adams Dissects Bill Belichick and His Girlfriend’s Halloween ‘Sacrifice’

NFL athletes fully embraced the Halloween spirit this year, with some going all out for the occasion. Some arrived in impressive costumes for the Thursday Night Halloween matchup between the Jets and Texans, treating fans to looks like Sauce Gardner dressed as Pennywise and Quincy Williams as the Joker.

Bill Belichick also stirred up attention and raised a few eyebrows with his couple’s costume alongside 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordan Hudson. He dressed as a fisherman while Hudson donned a mermaid outfit. She was the catch, and Belichick proudly flaunted her to the camera, all smiles. And Kay Adams couldn’t help but praise the effort the couple put in.

During the latest episode of Up & Adams show, Kay reacted to NFL Halloween costumes worn by the NFL stars this year. Bill and his girlfriend’s costumes came up first, and Adams credited Hudson for enduring the cold in New York while wearing an outfit that barely covered her. And that was at the beach, too.

Hudson and Belichick could have asked the photographer to take their photo beside the indoor pool, but clearly, they took the tougher road.

“I got to give her a lot of credit. It can’t be warm, end of October. I know it’s like 80 degrees in New York but that’s really sacrifice. They could have done that in a pool.”

Ultimately, Kay ended up dubbing the costume a failure, stating that she didn’t get the idea behind Belichick dressing as a fisherman. She suggested that Bill should have dressed as Prince Eric or Scuttle-the Seagull from Little Mermaid. It would have been a much better pairing. However, unlike many others, she did wish the couple a lifetime of happiness.

While she didn’t like Belichick and his girlfriend’s costume, Kay had no such problems with Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo’s Halloween get-up.

Kay Adam praises Mr and Mrs McCaffrey’s Halloween costume

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo, who began dating in 2019 and got engaged in 2023, tied the knot this offseason. They also celebrated their first Halloween as a married couple.

Culpo dressed as Dorothy, while McCaffrey took on the role of the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz. They even included their Goldendoodle, Oliver Sprinkles, in the festive photo. Adams loved the whole setup, as it was an exceptional costume, but she was especially charmed by the dog.

“That is the cutest dog I’ve ever seen. This is cute. Love this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

Kay showered praise on another newlywed couple — Jared Goff and his wife, Christen Harper — they dressed as Ricky and Carley Bobby from Talladega Nights. She rated them 8/10, calling Christen stunning.

Last but not least, Adams was left in awe of Josh Allen and his girlfriend, actress Hailee Steinfeld, and their Halloween costume. They dressed as a ringmaster couple, possibly influenced by the movie ‘The Greatest Showman.’