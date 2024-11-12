mobile app bar

Veteran’s Day 2024: CJ Stroud and Christian McCaffrey Touch a Million Hearts With Their Wheelchair Donation

Ayush Juneja
Published

C.J Stroud and Christian McCaffrey

On left- C.J Stroud and on right- Christian McCaffrey. Credit- Imagn Images

Over the years, the league has shown unwavering dedication to honoring and connecting with the US Military service members. Keeping up with this tradition, the NFL and its players honored the country’s veterans today on Veteran’s Day.

CJ Stroud and Christian McCaffrey took it even further and touched the hearts of millions of Americans with their devotion to the veterans.

Stroud and CMC partnered with Lowe’s Home Improvement on this Veteran’s Day to build wheelchairs for military veterans. The wheelchairs created will be donated to various veteran organizations as part of Lowe’s devotion to the armed forces.

Both NFL stars were hands-on in their efforts, dedicating time to learning how to build wheelchairs. Stroud used a screwdriver and wrench to tighten screws and make adjustments, while McCaffrey assembled the tires.

They weren’t alone in their contributions—Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young and Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum also joined in, lending their support to the initiative. Once built, the wheelchairs were then donated and shipped to veteran centers and hospitals.

 

 

Fans loved seeing the NFL stars putting in effort to help out the country’s veterans:

Another chimed in and added,

A user commented,

Since 2011, the NFL has raised over $73 million for the service members through their partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF), Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), United Service Organizations (USO) and, Wounded Warrior Project.

Lowe’s Home Improvement also plays its part by hiring servicemen and is now home to 26k associates who have served in the military community, including veterans, people still on active duty, as well as military spouses.

