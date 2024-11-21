mobile app bar

“If I Made a Dollar for Every Time Christian [McCaffrey] Gets Hurt”: Fans Lose Their Minds After Kyle Shanahan Shares Injury List Before Packers Game

Sneha Singh
The San Francisco 49ers’ latest injury list featured some concerning names ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Packers. The team has been plagued with injuries this season, with Christian McCaffrey’s absence becoming a common occurrence. Unsurprisingly, this has left fans fed up.

In front of the press, Kyle Shanahan just read out a long list of athletes who were not in their full form for practice on Wednesday. Well, it would’ve been easier to name the players who were. Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and McCaffrey were some of the key players featured in the report, and fans were especially exasperated with the last name. And why wouldn’t they be?

The running back was injured twice before the 2024 season, missing the first nine weeks. He finally started in Weeks 10 and 11, which was music to fans’ ears. But before Week 12, he once again missed practice, with his injury listed as ‘Rest’ in the report.

Fed up with this trend, one 49er supporter poked fun at McCaffrey’s continued absences, writing:

Other online users also expressed their frustration with the long list of players absent. They felt that the team might be up for a loss in Green Bay.

While the Packers’ injury list isn’t exactly short either, with nine players missing practice, it’s their quarterback who might prove to be all the difference. He has certainly been preparing well.

Jordan Love’s preparation for 49ers matchup

The Packers would be facing the 49ers for the first time since their last season’s 21-24 Divisional Round loss. In an interview (via Ryan Wood), Jordan Love was asked if the defeat affected him. The QB admitted that while it had certainly bothered him, it was being out of the race that was the main source of his discontent.

“I think just ending the season, getting to the playoffs, and being knocked out by the 49ers. I mean, whoever it would have been, that game is definitely gonna sit with you.”

Love further shared how he spent the offseason pondering over the game, going through the tapes, and figuring out their mistakes. Now, knowing this is their chance for redemption, Love is ready for payback.

“But yeah, just knowing that’s the team that knocked us out, we’re definitely hungry for this game,” he continued.

In what is bound to be a battle of the heavyweights, it will be interesting to see which playoff contender emerges victorious. The San Francisco 49ers will face Love’s squad at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov 24.

