“It Is Real Close to His House”: Analyst Shares Why Deion Sanders Will Attend the Big 12 Media Day Despite Health Concerns

Deion Sanders has been quietly battling an undisclosed health issue and has spent the past few months recuperating at his home in Texas. Coach Prime has been noticeably absent from Colorado’s summer camp and hasn’t returned to Boulder in a while. In fact, he hasn’t made a public appearance since April. That’s why many believe the upcoming Big 12 Media Days could be the perfect opportunity for him to re-emerge, show signs of progress, and reassure fans he’ll be ready by the time the Buffaloes kick off their season.

According to Brian Howell and his sources in Colorado, Sanders is expected to attend the Big 12 Media Days. However, he will be the final coach to speak to the media. That has raised some questions: Why would he show up now, after missing multiple events over the past few months, especially when he has still not fully recovered?

Well, one key reason could be proximity. A podcaster pointed out that this year’s media days are taking place much closer to home—at the Dallas Cowboys’ global headquarters, “The Star,” in Frisco, Texas, on July 8 and 9.

” They say Coach Prime is going to Big 12 media day, and he is going to be the last coach to get interviewed. But it makes sense that he goes because he is right there. They say it ain’t but a few minutes to a few hours. So he’s right there. It’s easy for him to go. It ain’t a problem for him to slide over there,” Mike Figg of Life and Football said.

Since his last public outing in April, Coach Prime has missed several notable appearances. He was absent from Colorado’s annual high school and youth football camps in June, canceled a scheduled speaking event in Florida on June 8, and couldn’t attend Travis Hunter’s wedding in Tennessee on May 24.

Since Sanders lives in Texas, the short travel distance makes his appearance far more manageable. It’s also a promising sign for the Colorado program, suggesting that his recovery is on track and a return to Boulder could be on the horizon.

While the nature of his current health issue remains unclear, Deion Sanders did confirm on Asante Samuel’s podcast that he hasn’t been well and has lost 14 pounds. In the past, he dealt with severe blood clots in his legs, which led to the amputation of two toes. Whether his current condition is related to that remains uncertain.

The silver lining? He’s reportedly recovering well. Rapper Lil Wayne and Sanders’ former teammate Michael Irvin recently visited him at home, checking in and reassuring fans that Coach Prime is going to be okay.